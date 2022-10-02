Those African Kings Owe Me

Who owes what to whom?

The supply line of history rarely lies. If the ancestors of people who enslaved people owe reparations to the ancestors of those who were enslaved, then perhaps it is time for a “conversation” -- as the left likes to put it -- about paying reparations to the descendants of people who fought and died to help free enslaved people.

Someone ought to put the question to CNN’s Don Lemon -- who endlessly lectures about the moral necessity of paying reparations to the descendants of the enslaved -- even if the people who will be “asked’ (another term the left likes to use when the left means forced) to pay them not only had nothing to do with enslaving anyone but had ancestors who fought and died to free the enslaved.

Thus was Don Lemon schooled by Hilary Fordwich, an expert on the British Royal family, who was recently interview-attacked by Lemon following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. She had come to discuss the royal succession. Lemon invited her there to gaslight her about “slavery.”

But the gas lit up like a blowtorch in Lemon’s face.

“And then you have those who are asking for reparations,” Lemon began. “For colonialism… and they’re wondering, you know, a hundred billion dollars… twenty-four-billion dollars… (the reference here is to the wealth attributed to the royal family) some people want to be paid back… and members of the public (he means himself) are wondering, ‘why are we suffering when you are, when you have all of this vast wealth . .. those are legitimate concerns…”

This worked on Fordwich almost as “effectively” as the “vaccines” that failed to immunize anyone.

“Where was the beginning of the (slave) supply chain?” she queried Lemon. And then she schooled him. “It was in Africa,” referencing the inconvenient truth that it was African royalty that enslaved black Africans, turning them over to Western middlemen in exchange for princely sums. Should the descendants of these kings be made to cough up reparations to the descendants of the people they enslaved? It would certainly be fairer than “asking” the descendants of the people who fought and died to free those slaves -- and to end slavery, as an institution -- to hand over money to the descendants of the people they helped to free.

Fordwich schooled Lemon on this point:

“Two thousand naval men died on the high seas to stop slavery,” she said, referring to the sailors of the British Navy, who intercepted slave ships filled with “cargo” provided by African kings. “Which was the first nation in the world that abolished slavery?”

That would be the British, who outlawed it in toto in 1833 and had outlawed the trade in 1807 -- several decades before hundreds of thousands of Americans fought and died to end it in the United States.

Maybe the descendants of those people are owed reparations, too. Or at least, thanks. None such ever seems to be forthcoming from the likes of Don Lemon. For whom "slavery" is a cudgel to beat people who had nothing to do with it over the head with. And to make them pay for it, too.

The schooling of Lemon continued.

"Well, I think you're right about reparations," Fordwich said. But "If reparations need to be paid, we need to go right back to the beginning of that supply chain and say, ‘Who was rounding up their own people and having them handcuffed in cages? ' "

Once again, that would be African royalty, as Fordwich explained to an increasingly non-plussed-looking Lemon. "They had them in cages, waiting on the beaches. No one was running into Africa to get them."

People with English, Welsh, Scottish, Irish, Canadian and American blood all fought to end slavey in one form or another, so it’s time to pay, dummies.

These facts are true -- and discomfiting to the agenda of Leftist propagandists like Don Lemon, who likes to "identify" as a journalist. The propaganda -- and guilt-shaming -- has become so blatant, aggressive and historically ignorant that even liberals (who aren't Leftists) like the comedian Bill Maher are becoming appalled by it.

A couple of weeks prior to the Fordwhich schooling of Don Lemon, Maher attempted to school Leftists about slavery, by stating similar inconvenient truths about it. "Did Columbus commit atrocities? Of course! The people back then were generally atrocious."

As in people of all colors. Not just one color of them.

"Everyone who could afford one had a slave - including people of color. The way people talk about slavery these days, you'd think it was a uniquely American phenomenon that was invented in 1619," the reference is to the year the first African slave supposedly was brought to North America."

And never mind that native Americans -- also "people of color" -- regularly enslaved the peoples of other tribes, also of color.

Naturally, Maher's attempt to reason with the left triggered an eruption of Leftist outrage, with leftists accusing Maher of defending "white supremacy." This is almost as ridiculous as "asking" the descendants of people who fought and died to end slavery on the high seas and the battlefields of the American Civil War to hand over "reparations" to the descendants of those they fought and died to help free.

It was nice to see the members of the media operating under liberal privilege finally get a history lesson from someone who doesn't hate white people.

A.J. Rice, is President & CEO of Publius PR, Editor-in-Chief of The Publius National Post, and author of the #1 Amazon bestseller, The Woking Dead: How Society's Vogue Virus Destroys Our Culture.