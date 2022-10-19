The swamp wins as Igor Danchenko acquitted on all 4 counts of lying to the FBI

Special Prosecutor John Durham has struck out in his prosecution of FBI source (and Brookings Institution employee) Igor Danchenko, just as he did with the acquittal of Michael Sussman. Via Sundance:

A jury found Igor Danchenko not guilty on four counts of lying to the FBI, on four occasions. (1) Danchenko told FBI agents he received a phone call in late July 2016 Sergei Millian. However, Danchenko knew he had never received a call from Millian. (2) Danchenko gave a false statement to FBI agents that he “was under the impression” that the late July 2016 call was from Millian. (3) Danchenko falsely stated to FBI agents that he believed he spoke to Millian on the phone on more than one occasion. And (4) Danchenko lied that he “believed he has spoken to [Millian] on the telephone,” when Danchenko well knew he had never spoken to Millian.

Durham faced an almost impossible task because in order to obtain a conviction he had to prove that the lies affected the investigation. But, as the evidence he presented showed, the FBI knew the lies were lies and didn’t care. In trying to salvage some value from the trial, many have commented that the FBI has been discredited by the revelations from the trial. For example, Kimberly Strassel of the Wall Street Journal wrote during the trial:

Unofficially, Mr. Durham is putting the Federal Bureau of Investigation itself on trial for incompetence and political chicanery.

And Techno-Fog, written after the verdict:

What is more important is that which informs our understanding of the Trump/Russia investigation and the FBI/DOJ/Mueller misconduct that sparked Crossfire Hurricane and continued through the Mueller investigation. That information was revelatory. The institutions were on trial alongside Danchenko, with Durham recognizing in closing arguments that “the FBI mishandled the investigation at issue.” And the institutions rightly suffered. Danchenko might have been spared, but is there any reasonable doubt as to the FBI’s incompetence - and guilt?

The big problems with merely discrediting the FBI via the testimony at the trial:

There are no formal consequences for the FBI as an institution or for the individual miscreants who lied to the FISA court in obtaining warrants for US citizen Carter Page, and The swamp has a terrific talking point in trying to discredit the Durham report that is to follow – IF AG Garland permits it to be published. They can say, “Pay no attention to this report from a Special Counsel that couldn’t obtain convictions in his major cases!”

Why didn’t Durham indict the FBI personnel who lied to the FISA court? Was he prevented from doing so? Or is there some regulation that I don’t know about or some other reason?

Even if he should make an attempt to indict FBI employees, current or past, I can already hear the cries demanding no more funding for his effort, since his track record is so bad.

Many have remarked on the difficulty of obtaining convictions for left-wing heroes in DC District Courts, or even Alexandria, Virginia, where Danchenko was tried. The jury pool there is overwhelmingly made up of Democrat voters and Trump- and conservative-haters. That is a problem that needs to be addressed if the justice system is ever to reckon with corruption in the federal government.

The most common proposal to address this problem is the suggestion to move federal agencies out of DC and its environs. While that is a good idea, implementing it would require passage of legislation and presidential signatures on bills. It would also be expensive, requiring appropriation of funds to obtain office space and other facilities, and would take years to accomplish.

Instead, if the GOP takes control of both the House and Senate in 2023, Congress can exercise its power under Article III, Section 1 of the Constitution:

“The judicial Power of the United States, shall be vested in one supreme Court, and in such inferior Courts as the Congress may from time to time ordain and establish.”

Congress could establish, for instance, a system of rotation for the jurisdiction of cases involving the federal government among the 94 federal districts. President Biden would have no say in this, and it could be accomplished on the first day of the new Congress.