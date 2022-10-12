The Secretary of State candidates in Colorado debated last night and voters lost

A pair of debates took place Tuesday night between the Democrat and Republican candidates for treasurer and secretary of state in Colorado. It was held at the University of Denver.

The territory definitely belonged to the liberals. You could feel it in the atmosphere. You could see it in the crowd; at least twice as many in the audience were wearing blue t-shirts for the Democrat.

My husband and I sat in the second row behind the timekeepers.

We were very well behaved during the debate between the candidates for treasurer. No outbursts from us. We listened attentively and clapped when we were supposed to clap. Very respectful.

Then Pam Anderson (R) – who was recently on the cover of Time Magazine -- and Secretary of State Jenna Griswold (D) came out to debate.

YouTube screengrab

Everything started respectfully. We were still minding our manners.

Then Secretary Griswold launched into slander against President Trump, the people who voted for him, and other candidates, out of the blue. It was unnecessary and off point. It must have been her way of lighting up the base in the crowd and those watching on YouTube. She said that President Trump tried to steal the election.

“Boo!” I said, right to Griswold’s face.

Everyone was stunned.

Griswold recovered and went on to say that there was the Big Lie and the Republican candidates were election deniers and conspiracy this and disinformation that, so on and so forth.

I said boo again.

The moderators said, “Ma’am, you can’t do that. You have to be quiet.”

“Boo, boo, boo,” was my response.

Anderson noticed what I was meaning and, during her time, spoke about how Griswold’s rhetoric made everything hotter at a time when we don’t need that. She said that the Secretary of State office is not to be partisan, that Griswold should not be making everything political.

I nodded yes.

Griswold was not to be deterred. She asserted that her job as an elected official demanded that she stand up when our rights are being threatened. We are at a pivotal point in our country, said she, and we have to stand up.

This went on for a good long time: Griswold just stood up there and slandered good Americans, pushing the Democrat narrative, which is a complete and utter lie itself. She talked about Dinesh D’Souza’s movie 2000 Mules as being extremist, how there is no proof for its claims. What is she hiding? Griswold demanded that Anderson stop associating with candidates that are election deniers.

Griswold’s words were slanderous. They were outrageous. They were off topic. They were the strategic lies of a crooked politician who knew she had the crowd, the mob, with her.

Sorry, I’m not sorry for speaking up and saying, “Boo.”

Griswold was right about one thing; we are at a pivotal point in our country. We cannot allow crooked politicians and mainstream media people to push false narratives anymore. It is incumbent on us to reverse the damage they have done to our Republic already. We have to speak up when we have opportunities to speak up.

In fact, we have an obligation to do so bravely because only with people challenging the false narrative of the Democrats, speaking truth, will the delusion over half the people in this country be dispelled.

Anderson called Griswold on the carpet for many things over the course of the debate – sending out 30,000 postcards to noncitizens telling them how to register to vote – spending taxpayer dollars on ads, using her position to step to a higher office. But Anderson did not fundamentally disagree with the narrative Griswold was pushing. She seemed to believe also that Trump tried to steal an election.

My goodness.

It seems that half the people in our country have been duped, including these two candidates. Or is it really that one was just using the narrative to attack her political opponents and she doesn’t believe the nonsense at all?

Anderson did say to Griswold, “You are misleading the voters.” I wish Anderson could have said out loud for the entire audience, no, you are pushing a false narrative, a Big Lie of your own. Democrats cheated Biden into office. There is overwhelming evidence of that. Trump was trying to save a win that he won fair and square, not trying to steal an election.

Anderson could not speak that truth, perhaps because she does not yet know the truth herself. Someday she will, I trust. Meanwhile, I’m glad I spoke up because we all have to speak up now. Again, we are at a pivotal point in our country, and we have to speak truth when we can do so.

My only regret is that I did not have more boos to give for my country.

C.S. Boddie writes for Meadowlark Press, LLC.