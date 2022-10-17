The Great Disrupter crashed the D.C. Establishment party, and they hate him for it

As a baby-boomer, I’ve been hearing about intractable problems like urban poverty and crime along with a broken public education system since the Sixties, messages always delivered by the political, media and academic establishment. Then one day not that long ago it dawned on me, it’s the political establishment that’s the problem. As the old saying goes, the more things change, the more they stay the same. Could it be that the establishment doesn’t want chronic problems solved? But maybe not even just that — could the establishment be sabotaging efforts to remedy societal ailments?

It’s a little like those who believe the medical establishment — particularly those in oncology and Big Pharma — intentionally avoid curing cancer because of the money and jobs at stake. How would they sell their expensive cancer-treatment therapies if there was a cheap alternative? For reference, one data journalist revealed:

Oncology drugs reached $176 billion in sales in 2021, more than double that of the next item on the list, vaccines with $88.6 billion dollars [sic] in sales. By 2026, cancer drug sales are expected to almost double to $320.6 billion. Considering worldwide prescription and over-the-counter drug sales, cancer drugs are expected to approach 22 percent of the market in 2026.

The same can be said of the gargantuan welfare bureaucracy in America, which employs hundreds of thousands of people and has multi-billion dollar budgets. In a perfect world where societal ills evaporated, what then? How would the political establishment justify their existence? Every generation for the past sixty years seems to be taken in with the prevailing wisdom that only through government intervention will we see chronic problems resolved.

Take racism and climate change as examples. It can be argued that neither of these are really problems, rather red herrings perpetuated by the Democrat establishment to keep their supporters in a heightened state of fear and anger. A political party can’t rake in massive donations if there aren’t any political divisions.

It’s virtually impossible to prove there’s systemic racism — it may exist in the hearts of a few, but to say it’s ingrained in the structure of our society is to defy reality. Turning on your television you will likely find more minority representation than majority; affirmative action guarantees minority admittance, regardless of merit; and BLM received complete impunity despite widespread and costly destruction.

As for climate change: something that’s not visible to the naked eye is a little harder to refute, but with enough research and analysis the consensus that the world is in mortal danger is easily rebutted. In fact, under the influence of political alarmism in general, America’s citizenry has ceded immeasurable power to the establishment: the Patriot Act, Covid lockdowns, the Federal Reserve to cite a few examples.

So why are so many institutions that now include some of the most powerful people on Wall Street — most notably BlackRock billionaire Larry Fink — behind the Democrat agenda, which claims to be so much for the people? And what about CNN, and MSNBC, and the rest of the mainstream media, all of whom are subsidiaries of much larger business conglomerates, and all of whom stump for Democrat rule? You don’t call the Big Politics shills “corporate media” for nothing.

Could the answer be that the ruling political, corporate, academic, media, non-profit, and entertainment establishments don’t want change, but in fact like things exactly the way they are? Take Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton as examples: peddling the race card all the way to celebrityhood earned them unbelievable wealth. Al Gore is alleged to have a networth of over $300 million, amassed through his routine Chicken Little act, and of course, his time in “civil service.”

This was what was at stake — a gluttonous buffet on the American people — and this would explain why there was a complete meltdown throughout virtually every major institution when Trump was elected. Here was an outsider, a man with zero political experience, and here he was, rocking the boat.

The problem however is a big one for the ruling class: Trump initiated a political revolution, and there’s no closing Pandora’s box now. He’s exposed the political class as being the responsible party for so many chronic problems in society; but even worse, that its members are highly invested in keeping the status quo.

Trump demonstrated that the executive office functions best when run with business acumen, a trait he’s honed throughout his entire life, prior to becoming the 45th president. Washington hates getting things done and hates being held accountable, which is a stark difference between the public and private sectors. When you work in government or any major institution outside of corporate America, you don’t have skin in the game, and your job is never at risk. No wonder these political leeches erupted in hysteria with Trump’s election — the Great Disrupter crashed their never-ending party and they hate him for it.

There’s a new generation of leaders emerging, ones that will carry the mantle of Trumpism into the future. We’re seeing the ascension of America First Republican candidates like Ron DeSantis, Blake Masters, Herschel Walker, and Kari Lake, rather than RINOs like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. These men and women are the new generation of Trump’s revolutionary guard that will carry on his legacy with or without him, beginning this November 8, 2022.

