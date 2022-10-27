The Democrats' democracy vs. the GOP's republic

One of the Democrat sound bites is that Republicans want to destroy our democracy. Someone should submit a few questions to them.

1. What is their definition of democracy?

2. Where is that definition in our Constitution?

3. Specify the actions Republicans propose that would destroy democracy as they define it.

4. Specify the actions Republicans propose that would destroy our Republic as defined in the Constitution.

The Democrats want mob rule. Sheer numbers. As for those in the minority, the Democrat elite will decide what is best for them. In reality, though, the Democrats will decide what is best for themselves and those who support them. That is not what our Constitution provides. Our Framers were meticulous in assuring that that we were never to become a democracy. The Constitutional Republic they designed protected and preserved the views and opinions of all Americans, not just those who live in large cities.

The unfairness of the Democrats' view of democracy can easily be shown visually by electoral maps by county. Even the 2020 map shows that Trump won approximately five times as many counties as Biden, yet Biden sits in the White House (when not in Delaware). A few blue islands, consisting of some of our large cities, scattered amidst a sea of red. Maps of previous elections are similar. It is the concept of a republic that provides representation to that sea of red.

This is becoming more and more important as the Democrats continue to divide Americans. There is little credible argument left that the political views of the large Democrat-run cities have much if anything in common with the sea of red, or at least with the "ruling elite" of those cities. The Democrats act as if those who choose to live in the sea of red are beneath them in intelligence, that the Democrats know better what is best for those unfortunate sea of red dwellers. Their arrogance is finally becoming their undoing, even within parts of the blue islands.

Horrible inflation hurts everybody, especially those in lower income brackets, yet the blue guys keep on spending. A major cause of inflation is injecting new cash into the system. Rep. Clyburn (D) admitted that "we [Democrats] all knew" that their spending bills would increase inflation, yet they did it anyway.

Crime is out of control in many of our large cities, and especially in those run by Democrats. The Democrats in charge have hamstrung the police and elected prosecutors who won't prosecute criminals, generally adding to the chaos. The residents are starting to voice their recognition that guns are not the cause of the crime. The sea of red, on the other hand, prefers and provides law and order.

Immigration. That our border is wide open is seen live every day for those who care to see it. The blue guys see no problem with this, but the sea of red does.

Do the blue islanders actually believe they could survive on their own? Who would grow their kale and other vegetables? Who would grow their chickens, cattle, and pigs? Who would grow the wheat for their cooking and feeding whatever livestock they could manage to raise? Who would provide the fossil fuels still needed in a realistic world? Where would the massive factories for the beloved E.V.s and their batteries be built? Where do they think our military traditionally has come from? Where do they think our nuclear deterrent hardware is based?

The truth before us is that the Democrats want to destroy our Constitutional Republic and make America a mob-rule democracy, while Republicans want to preserve our longstanding Constitutional Republic. Republicans do not want to destroy our democracy, because we do not and never have had one. How does one destroy what doesn't exist?

The little blue islands may wish they hadn't started a tsunami in the overwhelming sea of red. It is ironic that the climate created by such an unwise policies may actually result in rising sea of red levels encroaching on the small blue islands. True man-made climate change.

Image via Pxhere.