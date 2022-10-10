The border czarina spoke about abortion in Austin

A few days ago, President Biden said that no one "f---- with a Biden." Well, maybe OPEC and VP Harris did not get the memo. OPEC cut production and VP Harris came to Texas to talk about everything but the border. "No respect" is the name of this presidency.

Let's check the story about the Lady VP in Texas. This is from the Texas Tribune:

Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday called Texas’ abortion ban “immoral” and urged Texans to protect reproductive rights when considering their choices in the upcoming November elections. “A democracy will be as strong as our willingness to fight for it,” she said during a discussion on reproductive rights at the LBJ Presidential Library on the University of Texas at Austin campus, part of a daylong trip that ended with an appearance at a downtown fundraiser for Texas Democrats. While Harris stressed the importance of voting not only for a governor and attorney general who support reproductive rights, she also noted local elections were also crucial, especially when it comes to choosing a prosecutor. District attorneys will now have to decide whether to prosecute Texas doctors and health care workers if they perform an abortion not meant to save the life of the pregnant patient.

Abortion and voting rights but forget the border. The visit avoided what's happening about 250 miles south of the LBJ Library at UT-Austin. As we know, we've recorded 2.1 million encounters at the Southwest border in the first 11 months of the fiscal year 2022, which ended on Sept. 30. That’s a 24% increase over 2021. That's a lot of encounters!

Let me add a couple of thoughts:

The VP spoke about abortion in Austin, the bluest of Texas cities. No way she'd give the same speech in other parts of Texas.

Second, VP Harris avoided the border because it's a losing issue for Democrats. Down on the border, Representative Cuellar is fighting to save his seat by criticizing the Biden border policy. Even Beto O'Rourke is not praising President Biden. Honestly, I can't think of any Democrat in Texas who is praising the border policy.

So we will wait for VP Harris to put the border on her agenda. Lots of people on the border would love to hear about it.

Last, but not least, she endorsed Beto O'Rourke, but he did not attend the speech: He was busy with another "weekend of blockwalking."

