Texas Democrats blaming D.C. elites

According to Gilberto Hinojosa, Chair of the Texas Democratic Party, the problem is in D.C., such as Washington D.C.

According to the Texas Tribune, this is what Hinojosa said about the national Democrats:

‘I’m really, deeply disappointed in the DCCC,’ Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa said in an interview the next day. ‘I hope they change their mind, and if we lose this election, it’s completely on them.’ The state party followed up with a memo saying how it was ‘doubling down’ on South Texas, including by sending ‘staff across departments to the Rio Grande Valley to assist campaigns on the ground with organizing digital, communications, fundraising, and other efforts.’

Mr. Hinojosa is talking about three districts in the south of Texas, where once upon a time, those districts were automatic Democrat victories. As they say, that was this and this is now.

Down on the border, three GOP ladies (Representative Mayra Flores, Monica De La Cruz, and Cassy Garcia) are running on border security, and rightfully calling the chaos a humanitarian crisis and a national security threat — and the women point the finger right at the Biden administration. It appears to be working because Beto O’Rourke, the Democrats’ candidate for governor, did not meet with Biden a few months ago, or Harris last weekend.

By the way, the aforementioned ladies grew up on the border. Cassy Garcia is married to a Border Patrol agent of 26 years. Flores was born in Mexico, and legally immigrated with her parents. De La Cruz has a lot of history in that area as well.

So is Mr. Hinojosa correct that D.C. is not paying attention? Yes. At the same time, Texas is changing, and two, or maybe all three, of these ladies could be heading to Washington soon.

Mr. Hinojosa’s problem is that the leadership of the Texas Democrats has left South Texas behind. No amount of money or attention from D.C. will fix that.

Image: Sagearbor, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, and resized for compatibility.