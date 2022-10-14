Strategic suggestions for the next Congress

Joe Biden and his far-left governing party (including the legacy media) may be merely very mean partisans who hate America. Or they may be the sinister people the late Rich Higgins described in his memo to President Trump in May 2017. Either way, we should all be able to agree that the Executive Branch of the federal government has become a sword wielded against the American people and the person they elected to sit in Biden's chair: President Donald J. Trump.

Now we all suffer from the completely open southern border, which was handed to Biden more secure than ever before. We suffer under the economy-crushing decisions to end American energy dominance and the inflation those decisions set in motion along with irresponsible federal spending. Under Biden, our future prospects have dimmed. The world is far more dangerous. State grand juries in Colorado and Georgia have been impaneled not to seek justice, but to obstruct it. Et cetera.

Americans hope to see a turning point in this struggle on November 8. I offer here my non-exhaustive list of strategic actions the next Congress might take to save our democratic representative republic.

First, our leaders in the next Congress must wrap their minds around the fact that the United States Constitution was overwhelmed by people who hate it. This might be the last chance for Congress to take action to save the Constitution. To recover our republic, we must stay within the law, but we need to use vigorous lawful action as if our lives depend on it — because they do.

Congress should fully investigate the 2020 election. This investigation should include an investigation into the homicides of Ashli Babbitt and Roseanne Boyland on January 6. The homicide investigations should be conducted independent of the Capitol Police by a state police agency selected by Congress. The FBI will testify, not investigate.

Biden and his team have used parts of the Executive Branch against the American people and their prosperity. These agencies should not even exist because they are unconstitutional or unwise. They should be defunded and then eliminated.

The FBI should be replaced with an interstate compact of cooperation between state police agencies similar to INTERPOL.

The Keep Nine Amendment to prevent Supreme Court–packing should be proposed by Congress to the states. Force the leftists to defend court-packing!

Our energy supply should be protected by returning western federal lands to the western states as promised by Congress in their enabling acts.

The Internal Revenue Act should be repealed and replaced by something like the FairTax proposal, a national retail sales tax that would be collected in almost all states by state taxation departments. The IRS as we know it would disappear.

The establishment of a federal city was provided in the Constitution to provide a safe federal enclave for the federal government. The capital belongs to all the citizens of the United States. Congress must repeal the District of Columbia Home Rule Act of 1973 and protect this federal enclave.

The U.S. Judicial District for the District of Columbia should be dissolved and become part of the U.S. Judicial District for Maryland. The Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit should likewise be parceled out to one or more of the other circuits.

The left's violence and election crimes in 2020, and the persecution of Americans by a hostile regime since Biden was installed in the presidential office, raises the question: What kind of people are we contending with? Why are Joe Biden and the cabal he represents waging war against us? The late best-selling author and psychiatrist, M. Scott Peck, made this observation in 1983:

A predominant characteristic ... of the behavior of those I call evil is scapegoating. Because in their hearts they consider themselves above reproach, they must lash out at anyone who does reproach them. They sacrifice others to preserve their self-image of perfection.

Does this sound like Biden's Philadelphia hate and projection speech? How about the investigation of parents who complain to local school boards about their children being subjected to sexual abuse and being taught to be racists? How about the SWAT raids on pro-life leaders to enforce, after the Dobbs decision, the clearly unconstitutional FACE Act? How about the treatment of the nearly 1,000 January 6 political prisoners with cruelty and lawlessness that shock the conscience? How about the day-long robbery of the residence of the 45th president of the United States?

The next Congress must meet this sick political situation with full situational awareness and courage.

President Truman described the Soviet threat to freedom in 1947. His words describe the leftist effort to oppress America of which Joe Biden is the current face:

One way of life is based upon the will of the majority, and is distinguished by free institutions, representative government, free elections, guarantees of individual liberty, freedom of speech and religion and freedom from political oppression. The second way of life is based upon the will of a minority forcibly imposed on the majority. It relies upon terror and oppression, a controlled press, framed elections and the suppression of personal freedom. —President Harry S Truman, speech to Congress, March 12, 1947, as quoted in Paul Kennedy, The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers (New York: Random House, 1987), pp. 371–372

Peter Knickerbocker served in the Trump administration at the Department of Defense.

