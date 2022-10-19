Stacey Abrams really, really wants to have women kill their babies

Stacey Abrams announced today that one of the ways women can avoid inflationary pressure (not that she mentioned the word “inflation”) is to kill babies in utero. Because Black women are more likely than any others to have abortions, and because she pitches herself as the avatar of Black women, this strikes me as yet another way to advance the left’s essentially genocidal campaign against Blacks, one that is grounded in a leftist ethos holding that humans are economic units that can be traded in for dollars.

I’ve lately taken to slinging around a new slogan: Democrats have realized that they no longer must enslave Blacks; they’ve figured out how to get Blacks to enslave themselves. In this case, Black slavery doesn’t refer to chattel labor. Instead, it refers to the slavish fealty too many Blacks have to the Democrat party. They will follow its damaging ethos no matter the costs to themselves.

At the behest of Democrat party leaders, large cohorts of American Blacks have abandoned the two anchors that have been consistently associated with social and economic success in America: family and faith.

Black children are disproportionately likely to live in single-parent homes (over 60% of them), which is a recipe for generational poverty. Moreover, women disproportionately head these single-parent homes, something very damaging for children. We know that boys without fathers are more likely to be involved in crime, while girls without fathers are more likely to be promiscuous. I also wonder if these same children are easier prey for the transgender groomers because they don’t have a balance of role models in their homes or communities.

Image: Black family by mego-studio.

As for faith, without the overarching moral principles from the Judeo-Christian faith, there are generations of Blacks, primarily in crime-ridden, Democrat-run cities, who have no brakes when it comes to criminal activity, whether assault, robbery, or murder. The worst of this is that those whom I call “feral” prey on those in the closest proximity—namely, other Blacks.

Wealthy Democrats, whether Black or White, with their elite enclaves, complete with high walls, far from the slums or their private security, don’t worry about the crime resulting from their policies. It’s ordinary folks trying to live good lives who suffer.

Many Blacks have also lost a central tenet of the Judeo-Christian faith, which is that we are each made in God’s image. That being the case, we must be precious, rather than disposable. Sadly, in the African American community, abortion rates are insanely high(footnotes omitted):

Black women are 4.8 times as likely as non-Hispanic white women to have an abortion, and Hispanic women are 2.7 times as likely.

37.1% of all abortions are performed on black women who make up only 14% of the total population of U.S. women of child-bearing age.

This is Margaret Sanger’s dream made real. I call it “auto-genocide.” For a century, leftists have used force to diminish “undesirable” populations (see, e.g., Nazis, Stalinists, Chinese Communists, etc.). The Democrat party, uniquely, has gotten a “problematic” (i.e., high crime) group to vote for it and willingly kill itself to make room for the new more malleable immigrants flooding America.

That brings me to Stacey Abrams, the poster child for Blacks who are so lost in leftism that they believe that their well-being is dependent on extinguishing themselves. To that end, she appeared on MSNBC to argue that the best way for poor people (and she obviously means Blacks) to survive Biden’s inflation is to kill their babies:

Having children is why you’re worried about your price for gas; it’s why you’re concerned about how much food costs. For women, this is not a reductive issue. You can’t divorce being forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy from the economic realities of having a child.

Ultimately, for leftists, it’s always about seeing people as economic units. That’s why, inevitably, socialist medicine leads to euthanasia. But again, America’s clever Democrats are training Blacks to do it all voluntarily.

If Blacks ever fully break free from the party that simultaneously wants their votes and wants them dead, and return to voting Republican and holding traditional values, America will become a very different nation overnight.