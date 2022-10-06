So who were these looters arrested in Florida in Hurricane Ian's aftermath?

A few days ago, the press made an example of four or five suspected looters busted for robbing homes or businesses in hurricane-ravaged Fort Myers Beach, where some of the worst destruction occurred.

“Don’t even think about looting. Don’t even think about taking advantage of people in this vulnerable situation. And so local law enforcement is involved in monitoring that,” [Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis] said during a Friday news conference. “You can have people you know bringing boats into some of these islands and trying to ransack people’s homes. I can tell you, in the state of Florida, you never know what may be lurking behind somebody’s home, and I would not wanna chance that if I were you, given that we’re a Second Amendment state,” he added.

That was followed by photos of the four or five, sitting on the ground, at least three with their hands cuffed behind their backs.

Sheriff’s deputies told me Thursday afternoon these people were arrested for looting on Fort Myers Beach. pic.twitter.com/j8JKRremlP — Gage Goulding - NBC2 (@GageGoulding) September 30, 2022

What's the news on them now? Three were here in the country illegally, traveling not just 50 miles from their homes in Florida to loot houses, but traveling from some other country in order to break U.S. immigration laws.

DeSantis had plenty to say about that revelation.

According to the New York Post:

Most of the heartless looters busted in hurricane-ravaged Florida were illegal immigrants, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday — as he said he’d like to “drag them out by the collars” and “send them back to where they came from.” “We’ve had four looters that were arrested … and they need to be brought to justice,” the tough gov said during an update on the devastation from historic Hurricane Ian. “But you know, three of the four are illegal aliens,” said DeSantis, one of the fed-up Republican governors who has been sending border-crossers to Democratic sanctuary destinations. “And so these are people that are foreigners, they’re illegally in our country — and not only that, they tried to loot and ransack in the aftermath of a natural disaster,” the incredulous-sounding governor said.

It probably shouldn't have surprised anyone. People who have no respect for U.S. immigration law are naturally not going to have respect for any other U.S. laws, let alone respect for their neighbors. Illegal immigration is basically a 'me first' proposition that involves cutting border lines, looting benefits from taxpayers without making any contributions whatsoever, stealing I.D. cards to loot some American's job, and refusing to assimilate -- which is to say, carrying on in the thievy way one has always carried on with in one's home country, given that most of these places are crime pits.

Not all cultures are alike. When one lives in a society where theft is the only way anyone gets ahead, these migrant-exporting societies -- looking at you, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico -- tend to have lots of thieves.

It belies the big myth posited by the Open Borders lobby, that unvetted illegal immigrants are always going to be upstanding citizens whose only problem is an absence of "papers."

The reality is, when you open the border wide to all comers, thieves and criminals hear the message most loudly of all. Illegal aliens, according to some studies, form about a third of the prison populations in the U.S. and that's just the ones who get caught in cities without leftist Soros-financed district attorneys. Illegals know they can't get into the U.S. if their local records of crime ever become known, so an open border becomes their only chance for fresh pickings in the states. Many take that opportunity, particularly when, as is the case in Venezuela, there is literally nothing left to steal back home.

Thus far there haven't been a lot of looters caught in Florida, perhaps because of the ferocious warnings issued by DeSantis and the local Florida sheriffs. But of the ones who were -- sure enough, the illegal alien community was, so to speak, "overrepresented." That ought to be a warning about what kinds of problems to expect as Joe Biden continue to leave the border wide open and millions of unvetted migrants pour in.

Image: Twitter screen shot