Schools continue to groom children and parents learn to speak out

After a seven-day ban for offending leftists by revealing to the world their plans for children, Libs of TikTok is back. Today’s entries were a powerful reminder both that public schools are deliberately grooming children to identify with the LGBTQ+ spectrum, and that parents are finally pushing back.

Under New York State law, “Disseminating indecent material to minors in the second degree is a class E felony.” Penal Law § 235.21. Class E felonies are punishable by up to four years in jail. When it comes to written material,

A person is guilty of disseminating indecent material to minors in the second degree when: 1. With knowledge of its character and content, he sells or loans to a minor for monetary consideration: (a) Any picture, photograph, drawing, sculpture, motion picture film, or similar visual representation or image of a person or portion of the human body which depicts nudity, sexual conduct or sado-masochistic abuse and which is harmful to minors; or (b) Any book, pamphlet, magazine, printed matter however reproduced, or sound recording which contains any matter enumerated in paragraph (a) hereof, or explicit and detailed verbal descriptions or narrative accounts of sexual excitement, sexual conduct or sado-masochistic abuse and which, taken as a whole, is harmful to minors;

The Supreme Court has upheld these types of “harmful to minor” laws because America has long recognized that children must be protected from sexually explicit materials, which can harm their safety, as well as their physical and mental development.

Contrast the text of that New York law with what a New York City high school librarian aggressively displays in the school library:

GRAPHIC: The pornographic book ‘This Book Is Gay’ is displayed in Forest Hills High School’s library. These are some pages from the book. pic.twitter.com/f8XksNKPfP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 13, 2022

Presumably, she would argue that this is educational material to help sexually non-conforming children to understand what they really are, but there is nothing “educational” about teaching minors, whether heterosexual or not, the specific ins and outs of how to have sex. Anything beyond explaining the realities of same-sex attraction constitutes putting salacious and obscene material before students. That is she has crossed the line from helping students recognize that they are not alone in their same-sex attraction to grooming them to become ideal objects of desire for perverse adults.

Despite the leftists’ frantic efforts to deny the reality of their assault on American children, parents are starting to figure it out. This woman’s speech is exceptionally good at highlighting the issues and showing how comfortable the school districts are in allowing these things to happen. Keep in mind as you listen to her that almost all states have “harmful to minors” laws and that all the salacious material and activities schools are putting in front of children should lead to everybody associated with this grooming being sent to prison.

When 45% of children in a single school identify as “nonbinary,” there is not a transgender epidemic; there is a grooming epidemic. This needs to stop immediately before any more children are sterilized, made vulnerable to diseases, or permanently deformed and disabled.

