Polls show the sun shining on MAGA Republicans

A recent New York Times poll revealed that 49% of likely voters are saying they would vote Republican, while 45% chose Democrats.

The NYT, which is the foremost Democrat mouthpiece, obviously laments these outcomes.

As always when the Democrats lose, they do not introspect; instead the voter is blamed for being either ignorant or bigoted, or both.

The NYT carried a piece titled, "Voters See Democracy in Peril, but Saving It Isn’t a Priority".

The following is a key excerpt:

"More than a third of independent voters and a smaller but noteworthy contingent of Democrats said they were open to supporting candidates who reject the legitimacy of the 2020 election, as they assigned greater urgency to their concerns about the economy than to fears about the fate of the country’s political system."

The article referred back to the polls revealing that among registered voters, 39% are willing to vote for "candidates who reject 2020 election results", 18% are "very" willing, while 21% are "somewhat" willing.

What seems to irk the NYT is that 78% of registered voters reject the Democrat concoction of an ‘insurrection’.

The poll revealed that 71% of GOP voters and 12% of Democrats are willing to support ‘election deniers’.

Among independent voters, 37% are willing while 15% are "very" willing. to vote for ‘election deniers’.

The NYT always brands MAGA Republicans as election deniers… conveniently ignoring that it was the Democrats who pioneered this practice.

In 2000, the Democrats claimed that Al Gore was the real winner of the Presential election and in 2016, they claimed that Trump won the election by colluding with the Russians and hence was an illegitimate president. Stacey Abrams rejected the results when she lost her gubernatorial race in 2018 and was lauded for it.

All of the above rejections of election results were baseless.

But it is unrealistic to expect a Democrat mouthpiece such as the NYT to be factual.

The NYT poll also revealed that 28% of voters, including 41% of Republicans, said they had little to no faith in the accuracy of this year’s midterm elections."

The most interesting revelation was that 71% of all voters said democracy was at risk, but merely 7% said it was the most important issue facing the country.

The NYT piece then states the obvious, that the midterm elections will be defined by rising inflation and other economic woes.

This must have been a shock only to those who have lived in insulated Democrat echo chambers.

The NYT seemed baffled that the public, including some Democrats, had prioritized the increasing cost of living over the issues they had championed, i.e. the 'threat to democracy' and abortion access.

When the NYT refers to a threat to democracy, they are referring to the January 6th ‘insurrection’. They are not referring to Biden calling his political opponent semi-fascists or Biden’s FBI conducting an unprecedented raid on the home of his foremost political opponent or even the proposed Disinformation Governance Board.

Clearly, their propaganda is failing, even among their base.

There was more bad news for Democrats.

The NYT Poll revealed that 56% of Gen X voters “strongly disapprove” of Biden’s job performance. A recent Morning Consult survey revealed that 64% of Gen X voters disapprove of Biden. A recent CBS News poll showed 51% of voters “strongly disapprove” of Biden.

The NYT Polls showed President Trump with the highest approval rating at 42% and the lowest unfavorable rating among Gen X voters.

Politico declared Gen X as the “Trumpiest” generation.

The polls show favorable trends for the GOP-specific races

The likes of John Fetterman in Pennsylvania and Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin, who were once leading polls by wide margins, are now evenly poised against their rivals.

Gubernatorial contests in Democrat bastions have suddenly become competitive. This included the gubernatorial contests between Democrat Kathy Hochul and Republican Lee Zeldin New York and in Oregon between Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan

According to FiveThirtyEight’s survey, many Democrats’ leads have shrunk significantly in the past month.

The poll cites specific races.

In Nevada, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) dropped from a 61% favorite to a 49% slight underdog.

In Wisconsin, Mandela Barnes had a precipitous fall from about 40% to 27%.

Now for the overall average poll from Real Clear Politics.

First the Senate Contests

53 Republican candidates and 47 Democrat candidates are leading in the average of all polls in their Senate races. In states such as Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Georgia, the Democrat lead is just around 2%.

Next the House Contests.

221 Republican House candidates and 176 Democrat House candidates are leading their House races. Among the House seats held by Democrats, 32 are competitive while 18 are leaning toward the GOP. This means the Democrats could lose 50 seats. Among seats held by the GOP, only 1 leans towards the Democrat and 5 seats are competitive.

Finally the Gubernatorial Contests

30 Republican House candidates and 20 Democrat House candidates are leading their Gubernatorial races. In Minnesota, Tim Walz leads Scott Jenson by just 2 points. The GOP could pick up two seats in Nevada and Wisconsin.

What about the anti-Trump ‘Republicans’?

Colorado Republican Senate candidate Joe O'Dea who appeared on CNN to say he hopes Trump doesn't run is trailing an emphatic 7 points behind incumbent Democrat Senator Michael Bennet..

In Utah, there's independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin who opposed Trump in the state in 2016 and is trailing by 5 points against MAGA Republican Sen. Mike Lee.

In Alaska, staunch never-Trumper Lisa Murkoski is trailing behind her GOP rival Kelly Tshibaka by 8 points.



To sum it up, the sun is shining, on MAGA GOP.

Why is there such a sudden shift in polls?

Polls conducted many months prior to the elections are not meant to reflect public opinion but rather to shape public opinion and drive down GOP voter enthusiasm.

But as the election date approaches, the polling firms, looking to salvage their reputation, begin to reflect the facts about public opinion.

Since most of these polling groups are pro-Democrats, the races that show the Democrats at a slight advantage could be regarded as a possible win for the GOP.

The fact that even the NYT is conceding that the GOP has a slight edge means the GOP is in a very formidable position.

Now for the important question, that matter.

What happens after the elections in January 2023?

Will the Democrats accept the results?

Will the Democrats hold violent protests and sit-down protests in Washington and spin yarns of conspiracy theories to reject the results?

We probably know the answer to those questions.

Now about the GOP.

Will the Republicans stand up to the Democrats’ conspiracy theories and protests or will they, as they did in 2017, accept the premise and allow a probe while they relinquish charge?

Beyond the electoral race.

Will Mitch McConnell become Senate Majority Leader and Kevin McCarthy be House Majority Leader or will the legislators choose bolder and fresher faces?

Will the GOP proactively take on the Democrats for all of their blatant abuse of power, their misgovernance, and their corruption?

January 2023 isn’t that far away.

Graphic credit: Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free.org