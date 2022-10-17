Pete Buttigieg’s delusional boast about Democrats’ failing campaigns

Recent polling is showing that Democrats are failing badly as they head into the midterm elections. Voters dislike policies that destroy their wealth and turn their cities into dangerous hellholes. However, Democrats are not about to rejigger their policies; instead, it’s clear that their plan is to rejigger reality. And who better to do that than the master of spin himself, Pete Buttigieg?

When Buttigieg entered the Democrat presidential primary in 2019, the only real ability he demonstrated was that he could leverage himself into positions for which he seemed to have no useful qualifications. Briefly, he was a good student, whose hard-left focus showed him perfectly suited for a life in academia but did not train him in any of the skills required for being president.

Buttigieg then began an undistinguished career that mostly consisted of volunteering for failed political campaigns. Buttigieg’s only serious job was as a consultant at McKinsey & Company, where he worked for three years doing policy analysis on undisclosed projects. As Jerry Seinfeld recently said in the most cutting terms, consultants such as those at McKinsey are useless because they are generic thinkers who always look for easy ways to do things.

Image: Pete Buttigieg (cropped). Twitter screen grab.

In 2007, to his credit, Buttigieg enlisted in the Naval reserves, training to become an intelligence officer. In 2014, he spent seven months in Afghanistan and made frequent, dangerous drives to Kabul. However, the cynical side of me whispers that he did this for the same reason John Kerry volunteered to go to Vietnam—to advance his political aspirations.

And then, there Buttigieg was, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, the 310th largest city in America but recently ranked as the 10th most dangerous city in America. During his mayoralty, Buttigieg had virtually no significant accomplishments and never received more than 11% of the vote.

Heading into the Democrat party primaries, where he placed very well, Buttigieg had only two things going for him: First, he made a big deal out of being gay, as if that is a useful accomplishment that qualifies one to be a nation’s chief executive. Second, he has a truly beautiful voice, one that is deep and mellifluous, making any nonsense he spouts sound weirdly reasonable.

Those minimal qualifications catapulted Buttigieg onto Biden's cabinet as Transportation Secretary and, today, allow him to spin a complete fantasy for the Democrats’ poor polling leading up to the midterms. According to him, Biden’s policies have been so darn good it is impossible for Democrat candidates properly to explain all the benefits to voters:

"Remember, we have our challenges right now but when the president took office, we were facing an economy that was at risk of going into freefall. The American Rescue Plan stopped that," Transportation Sec. Buttigieg tells @GStephanopoulos. https://t.co/SYNTcCdm7c pic.twitter.com/rGpvBCzcYq — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) October 16, 2022

Pete Buttigieg is the Democrat poster child: He is marginally accomplished, glib, checks an appropriate victim box, and seems genuinely to believe that enacting useless or counterproductive legislation that is intended to have beneficial effects is precisely the same as actually having beneficial effects. Buttigieg has lived in the world of theory for so long that reality has no meaning for him. Therefore, he’s confident that his smooth, articulate delivery will convince voters to abandon the realities of a collapsing economy and rampant crime and, instead, accept his delusions.