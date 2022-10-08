One heck of a sanctuary city

Back in 2017, we outlawed sanctuary cities in Texas. Back then, the sanctuary city was providing space for people "without papers," as they like to call them. Or, they would not turn them over to ICE. It ended in Texas, but we were called everything under the sun, from "racista" to inhumane. My position was simple: cities cannot selectively enforce federal law.

Then President Biden opened up the border and who knows how many people have come in. As someone who came here with my parents legally, I understand why someone would want to leave Venezuela,, but it must be orderly.

New York City mayor Eric Adams understands now what his counterparts are dealing with on the border. Even New York City cannot deal with an influx of migrants, or whatever you want to call him. This is from Fox News:

"This is a humanitarian crisis that started with violence and instability in South America and is being accelerated by American political dynamics," Adam said Friday. "Thousands of asylum seekers have been bused into New York City and simply dropped off, without notice, coordination, or care -- and more are arriving every day." "This crisis is not of our own making but one that will affect everyone in this city, now and in the months ahead," he said. "New Yorkers deserve to know why this is happening and what we plan to do."

Now you know, Mr. Mayor! The mayors of little towns on the border feel your pain.

Mayor Adams is a bit disingenuous in his version of history. He blames our political dynamics, but does not direct the criticism to President Biden, the man responsible for the whole thing. Maybe he should have a phone conversation with Democrat Henry Cuellar, who is super critical of Biden's border policy.

They are now declaring a state of emergency because they are overwhelmed. That's correct. We are all overwhelmed and it would help if Adams would criticize Biden just a bit or maybe tell VP Harris that he'll accompany her on a trip to the border.

Image: Sonyblockbuster