MSNBC’s Joy Reid claims DeSantis warning to looters is a racist threat from a ‘segregationist’

The destruction caused by Category 4 Hurricane Ian is heartbreaking.

The death toll continues to rise. Some 10,000 people are reportedly unaccounted for in Florida. Many Floridians remain without clean drinking water and without power.

The hurricane has also caused catastrophic damage in the southeastern states of Georgia and the Carolinas.

The road to recovery is going to be long and painful.

A massive search and rescue operation is in progress in Florida and other affected states.

Unfortunately, natural disasters also present opportunities to criminal elements since properties are left evacuated and unguarded.

During a presser on Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed concerns regarding the maintenance of law and order in areas hit worst by the Hurricane.

"The thing that we’re concerned about, particularly in those areas that were really hard hit, is, you know, we want to make sure we’re maintaining law and order."

Addressing aspiring looters directly, DeSantis said:

"Don’t even think about looting. Don’t even think about taking advantage of people in this vulnerable situation."

"Local law enforcement is involved and monitoring that."

"I can tell you in the state of Florida, you never know what may be lurking behind somebody’s home. And I would not want to chance that if I were you, given that we’re a Second Amendment state."

It was perfectly obvious that the warning was issued to potential home invaders, looters, and criminal elements.

But MSNBC host Joy Reid chose to spew her hateful venom, racistly convinced that all looters must be black.

“When the looting starts, the shooting starts.”—segregationist Miami sheriff Walter E. Headley, 1967



Didn’t take DeSantis long to return to form.https://t.co/8FJKyzQY1G https://t.co/uS5jbrx29S — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) October 1, 2022

Reid claimed that it "didn’t take DeSantis long to return to form."

Reid implies that DeSantis’s warning that aspiring looters might be shot by gun-carrying Floridians was similar to "segregationist Miami sheriff Walter E. Headley" saying, "When the looting starts, the shooting starts" during the ’60s.

Reid’s tweet had a link to an NPR article titled, "The History Behind 'When The Looting Starts, The Shooting Starts.’

The article covers the history of segregation during the '60s in the U.S.

The article states the following:

"In 1967, Miami police Chief Walter Headley used the phrase ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts’ during hearings about crime in the Florida city, invoking angry reactions from civil rights leaders, according to a news report at the time."

The piece features a claim by Howard University professor, Clarence Lusane, that "Headley may have borrowed the phrase from Eugene ‘Bull’ Connor, who had been the notorious public safety commissioner in Birmingham, Alabama. Connor was a segregationist who directed the use of police dogs and fire hoses against black demonstrators."

The piece also claims segregationist presidential candidate George Wallace also used the phrase during the 1968 campaign.

As expected, both Reid and the NPR article conveniently forgot to mention that both Conner and Wallace were Democrats as were most segregationists.

Like all Democrats, they chose not to state that since the party was founded in 1829, the Democrats have had a history of discrimination against people of color.

The Democrats defended slavery, which caused the Civil War. They founded the Ku Klux Klan. They pushed Jim Crow laws and perpetrated lynching. They imposed segregation. They fought against the civil rights acts of the 1960s.

Given the mass devastation in Florida and beyond, Reid's remarks remarks must be regarded as both disgraceful and insensitive.

But this wasn’t her only display of insensitivity when Hurricane Ian hit Florida.

Reid joked that DeSantis will now be forced to do something other than "owning the libs" to help Florida citizens.

Reid openly gloated that Gov. DeSantis requested federal aid from Joe Biden, in order to help his state recover from Hurricane Ian.

On Thursday’s episode of her nightly news talk show “The ReidOut,” Reid claimed that DeSantis must now “go hat in hand to Joe Biden for aid” and ‘it’s something he didn’t even believe in as a tea partier.”

It is truly amazing they still regard themselves as the sole custodians of empathy.

Reid and others need to be educated that the MAGA Republicans or Tea Partiers believe in individual liberties and stand against big government, gratuitous government spending, and giving handouts to the underserving such as able bodied citizens who just choose not to work or illegal aliens.

Providing relief during a natural disaster funded by citizens’ tax money is not socialism.

Perhaps Reid thinks Biden is a monarch who rules the country and owns the nation’s wealth. Hence, democratically elected governors looking for aid have to prostrate obsequiously before Biden and beg.

Floridians, like most citizens, pay their federal taxes. When their state is in peril, the federal government redirects this tax money back to the state. Floridians are effectively receiving aid from their own money. This is rightfully and lawfully theirs.

Since states do not have the funds and facilities to conduct rescue or salvage operations after Hurricanes, DeSantis had the right to demand federal help.

Biden, who also receives his salary from tax dollars, was merely doing his duty as the head of the federal government by providing aid to a state in need. An elected representative doing his duty towards citizens is not a personal favor or a handout.

This is how federalism works in a democracy.

Reid also claimed the millions evacuating Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian were like illegal immigrants who want to live and work in the U.S.

Does Reid not know the difference, between tax-paying citizens temporarily moving to the next state during an emergency situation and migrants breaking laws, crossing multiple borders, and entering the country illegally?

Is she ignorant or brainwashed or both?

It is impossible to know the thoughts occurring in anybody’s mind unless they express them out loud.

Reid however claims to read Ron DeSantis's mind when he warned the would-be looters.

This is a standard tactic applied by the Democrats to silence political opponents. They use the ‘dog whistle’ claim, i.e., infer racist motive even in the most innocuous of comments.

It is not just Joy Reid, this seems to be a standard Democrat maneuver.

When Trump delivers a speech against illegal aliens, they assume it applies only to people of color. When DeSantis warns looters, they assume applies only to people of color.

This seems more about their own mindset than that of whom they accuse of racism. It is they who think of illegal aliens and looters as people of color.

Recently House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed that those entering illegally into the U.S. from its southern borders can be hired to work on the farms of Florida.

PELOSI: "We have a shortage of workers in our country, and you see even in Florida, some of the farmers and the growers are saying, 'Why are you shipping these immigrants up north? We need them to pick the crops down here.'" pic.twitter.com/iTy9TdGr7a — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 30, 2022

We thus have an ironic situation when the self-appointed spokespersons and protectors of racial minorities have revealed their inherent racism as they accuse others of the very bigotry they are guilty of.

It is nothing short of astounding that someone as toxic, hateful, and insensitive as Joy Reid has a forum (MSNBC) to spew venom every weeknight. It is equally shocking that MSNBC pays her for her vile spewings and around one million people watch her disgraceful display every night.

Image: Screen shot from CBS News video, via Twitter