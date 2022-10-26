MSNBC guest: Republicans are fascists for wanting to improve economy, tame inflation

There is "crazy," and there is "bat-s--- crazy." And then there is "off-the-charts, beyond delusional, holy-bleeping-cow insanity." The last was recently on display when MSNBC host Joy Reid and guest Matthew Dowd spoke about Republicans and the economy.

First, Reid accused Donald Trump of "fascism in the open" for saying he may challenge the 2022 midterm elections, starting in Philadelphia. (Why would he do that? The Democrats, though they rabidly challenged the results of the 2000, 2004, and 2016 elections, claimed that the 2008 and 2012 elections were spot on, and that the 2020 election was the single most secure and uncorrupted in all of recorded history. It is, of course, utterly immaterial — mere coincidence — that they lost in 2000, 2004, and 2016, and won in 2008, 2012, and allegedly 2020.)

And then Dowd cut in to say: "I'm not calling, I'm not going to say that the GOP are Nazis at this point, or whatever, but it certainly sounds very familiar to what happened in Germany, which is a bunch of citizens, Adolf Hitler gets a third of the vote, nobody thought it could happen there, they kinda went along because he said he would solve the economy and fix inflation." He added, "And then, lo and behold, a few years later they lost their democracy and they're all like 'how'd that happen here?'"

That's right: you let somebody try to improve the economy and lower inflation, and — POOF! — next thing you know, the Jews have all been rounded up, and you're saying, "Heil Hitler" to everyone you meet. You'll recall how that is exactly what occurred when Ronald Reagan succeeded Jimmy Carter. The inflation rate was 13.91% in 1980, the year Reagan was first elected, and a mere 1.46% by 1987 near the end of his presidency. Sure, this rescued countless millions of people from economic privation, but was it really worth it, considering the fact that opposition parties were banned; martial law was declared; and millions of gays, Semites, and non-whites were captured and placed in concentration camps, many to be gassed or otherwise put to death?

If comparing Republicans to Nazis for wanting to improve the economy and tame inflation isn't "hate speech" and "fake news," nothing is. And it is every kind of crazy. Ironically, because conservatives don't believe in impinging on free speech — or treating political opponents as a fascist would — no conservative is calling for the investigation, prosecution, or arrest of either Reid or Dowd.

If Reid and Dowd weren't so blindly and inanely partisan, they would recognize and admit as much.

Image: MSNBC via YouTube, CC BY 3.0 (cropped).