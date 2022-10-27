More proof that the Democrats have become a cult

We all know that the Democrat party is an enormous echo chamber where only the chimes of consensus are permitted.

Whenever any members dare state inconvenient truths, they are walloped with a metaphorical stick and compelled to fall in line.

We have two recent cases to prove this claim.

First Case: The reaction to Fetterman Vs. Oz debate

Anybody watching the debate knows that Fetterman was cognitively impaired. He had serious problems comprehending questions and constructing basic sentences in reply.

This wasn’t a poor performance it was indisputable nonperformance.

The mainstream media initially conceded that Fetterman was seriously diminished.

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough accepted that voters will be concerned about Fetterman’s condition.

John Fetterman’s ability to communicate is seriously impaired. Pennsylvania voters will be talking about this obvious fact even if many in the media will not. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) October 26, 2022

Time’s Charlotte Alter, who is sympathetic towards Fetterman, also conceded that Fetterman fared poorly.

I spoke to Fetterman recently, and I expected him to be very bad tonight. But he was much much worse than I expected (and much worse than in our one-on-one conversation.) — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) October 26, 2022

Democrat mouthpiece The Washington Post called it a “rough night” for Fetterman.

But before we could celebrate the rare occasion of the media being factual, they reverted back to their Democrat talking points. Daily Beast columnist Matt Lewis claimed that the practice of debates is obsolete.

Candidates are skipping debates. Should we care? https://t.co/gxpFFdTFHa via @thedailybeast — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) October 26, 2022

This is the same Lewis that once called Fetterman and Oz ‘Two Rich Phonies Playing Populism”

Lewis also claimed Fetterman could earn pity points owing to his condition while Oz looked like a bully.

Contrarian take: I wouldn’t vote Fetterman for philosophical reasons. But if I were leaning toward him, last night would make me root for him even more. Dr. Oz risks coming off looking like a bully who is taking advantage of a tragedy. Would love to see some post-debate polling. — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) October 26, 2022

Time’s Charlotte Alter, behaved like a campaign manager and cited the money Fetterman’s campaign had raised:

Inbox: Fetterman campaign has now raised $2m since the debate



Raised $1m in first three hours

Raised another $1m since then — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) October 26, 2022

But MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough really took the cake with his U-turn. He claimed that Pennsylvanians having a tough time (he didn't say due to Biden’s weak economy) would relate to Fetterman and cheer him. He claimed that debates are not linked to electoral outcomes. He then baselessly attacked Oz calling him a fraud:

'There may be a lot of Pa. voters having difficult times, and they'll look at Fetterman and say 'He's struggling, he got knocked down, I've been knocked down in my life too. I'm going to fight my way back just like him.' You never know how these things are going to break'—@joenbc pic.twitter.com/RzQYKLSxiO — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) October 27, 2022

The rest stuck didn't need U Turns, they stuck to their talking points.

MSNBC’s Liz Plank called Oz a bully and claimed ableism won:

Dr Oz just gave a masterclass on how to bully people with disabilities https://t.co/FA4AlG1rRa — Liz Plank (@feministabulous) October 26, 2022

when your side is so bad you have to rely on ableism to win https://t.co/3iTWIKXTPy — Liz Plank (@feministabulous) October 26, 2022

Co-host of the View Sunny Hostin called Fetterman brave.

Sunny Hostin: "It takes real bravery to allow people to see your weakness, right? And we know that Fetterman’s cognitive abilities have not been compromised." pic.twitter.com/QTztH4muF7 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 26, 2022

Beyond the media, a former tennis star approved of Fetterman.

I don’t give a damn how they communicate. I do give a damn how they govern. — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) October 26, 2022

Second Case: The infamous letter sent by far-left Democrats to Biden.

On Monday, 30 left-wing House Democrats led by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, sent a letter to the White House urging Joe Biden to pursue a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine.

The letter was signed by the likes of AOC (N.Y.), Cori Bush (Mo.), Ro Khanna (Calif.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.), and Jamie Raskin (Md.)

The idea of peace via diplomacy is the need of the hour. The U.S. has sent over $60 billion in aid to Ukraine and it cannot keep doing this forever. There has been death, destruction, and mayhem for too long, it is time to compel all parties to come to the negotiation table.

But the war-hungry Democrats standing to profiteer from this conflict were livid. Rep. Gallego (D-AZ) demanded that more weapons be sent to Ukraine so that the war can be ‘won’:

The way to end a war? Win it quickly.



How is it won quickly? By giving Ukraine the weapons to defeat Russia. https://t.co/EJEwif3VJj — Ruben Gallego (@RepRubenGallego) October 24, 2022

Rep. Chris Murphy (CT) claimed that negotiations will legitimize Putin. The same Democrats have no compunctions negotiating with Iran that is brutalizing its people:

There is moral and strategic peril in sitting down with Putin too early. It risks legitimizing his crimes and handing over parts of Ukraine to Russia in an agreement that Putin won’t even honor. Sometimes, a bully must be shown the limits of his power before diplomacy can work. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 24, 2022

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (MA) branded the letter an "olive branch to a war criminal who’s losing his war.”

This letter is an olive branch to a war criminal who’s losing his war.



Ukraine is on the march. Congress should be standing firmly behind @JoeBidens effective strategy, including tighter - not weaker! - sanctions. https://t.co/3ymk7gwGM5 — Jake Auchincloss (@JakeAuch) October 25, 2022

Socialists are usually supposed to be anti-war, however, Sen Bernie Sanders is an exception to that rule.

Rep. Moulton (D-MA) called the letter “presumptuous, out of touch, and would only embolden Putin.”

The suggestion that we make concessions on behalf of Ukraine is presumptuous, out of touch, and would only embolden Putin.



I’ve experienced the brutality of combat; no one wants to see this war end more than I do. But by giving Putin what he wants, it makes things worse. https://t.co/UbqSVP5BhE — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) October 25, 2022

The backlash caused the leftwingers to issue a groveling “clarification.”

“Diplomacy is an important tool that can save lives — but it is just one tool. As we also made explicitly clear in our letter and will continue to make clear, we support President Biden and his administration’s commitment to nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.”

By Tuesday evening the pressure had gotten too much for the signatories and the letter was withdrawn.

The excuses were implausible.

The senders claimed, “the letter was drafted several months ago, but unfortunately was released by staff without vetting.” If that was the case why did they not withdraw it immediately and why did they issue a clarification to it.

The signatories also claimed that they withdrew the letter since it could be conflated as an endorsement of the GOP's opposition to the conflict.

Why was the letter sent in the first place?

Perhaps the signatories were facing backlash from their voters and were engaging in a charade to distance themselves from both Joe Biden and a deeply unpopular war.

It was hard to say what really happened; perhaps there were threats from the Democrat leadership about withdrawing campaign money and other luxuries afforded to them by the DC Democrat establishment.

An anonymous Democrat leader revealed the following:

They didn’t even allow fellow Democrats to engage in the pretense of urging diplomacy for just a few weeks to win their midterm contests.

Most are establishment loyalists because it facilitates pecuniary gains, influence peddling, and power-grabbing.

But the rest are not allowed to breathe freely.

This is because the Democrats are a cult. A cult needs a complete consensus and even the perceptions of differences of opinion weaken it.

Contrast this with the GOP

There is one group that opposed the unrestricted funding of the war. There is another who are vehement and unconditional supporters of funding Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Beyond the war, there is a great diversity of perspectives.

The MAGA wing stands against the establishment in support of the free market, freedom, and liberty. There is the Ann Coulter wing that thinks the MAGA wing has given up on its principles and thinks of itself as the real MAGA wing. The establishment wing despises the MAGA wing. The Coulter wing despises the establishment. The establishment wing doesn’t despise the Coulter wing because they do not know it exists. The libertarian wing leans toward the MAGA wing but is not in full support of all its agenda.

These groups openly slug it out in public, however; the GOP establishment has never compelled anyone to withdraw statements or issue groveling apologies.

The Democrats frequently refer to Trump’s supporters as bigoted, vacuous, and brainwashed cult members who follow the Pipe Piper of Mar-a-Lago wherever he goes.

This seems to be another case of the left blaming their opponents for the folly that they are guilty of.

George Bernard Shaw famously said, "The reasonable man adapts himself to the world while the unreasonable one persists in trying to adapt the world to himself. Therefore, all progress depends on the unreasonable man."

In modern times, the "unreasonable" man will never be allowed in the Democrat party. Firstly, because they do not approve of gender-specific words, and secondly, they despise contrarian perspectives. It is amazing they call themselves progressive. The word has been hijacked and bastardized.

However, the ‘unreasonable’ man despite staunch opposition was allowed in the GOP and even became President in 2017, despite opposition within the party at every stage of the race.

The Democrats are a sinister, self-serving, self-promoting, nepotistic and totalitarian cult.

The GOP, despite its myriad shortcomings, still is the party of freedom and diversity.