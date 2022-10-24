Mashed potatoes are the newest weapon in the climate war

Last week, climate activists threw tomato soup on Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” painting in London’s National Gallery. Also last week, some climate fanatics glued themselves to the floor at a Volkswagen exhibit in Germany, and then complained bitterly when Volkswagen, acceding to their desire for martyrdom, failed to give them a nice little bowl in which to “urinate and defecate.” This week, again in Germany, climate activities threw mashed potatoes at Claude Monet’s “Haystacks,” and then glued their hands to the wall.

Typically for such groups, they proudly tweeted out their heroic battle against the sun:

Wir machen diesen #Monet zur Bühne und die Öffentlichkeit zum Publikum.



Wenn es ein Gemälde braucht – mit #Kartoffelbrei beworfen – , damit die Gesellschaft sich wieder erinnert, dass der fossile Kurs uns alle umbringt:



Dann geben wir euch #Kartoffelbrei auf einem Gemälde! https://t.co/TN1dFKsi94 — Letzte Generation (@AufstandLastGen) October 23, 2022

According to Twitter’s translation, the top tweet says:

We make this #Monet the stage and the public the audience. If it takes a painting - #Kartoffelbrei pelted - to remind society that the fossil course is killing us all: Then we give you #Kartoffelbrei on a painting!

The tweet accompanying the video states:

Two activists from @AufstandLastGen tip mashed potatoes onto Monet's painting "Les Meules" in the Museum Barberini (Potsdam) and then stick themselves to the floor.

According to CNBC, the stunt did not damage the painting, which recently sold for $110.7 million at an auction and was protected behind glass. One of the women shrieked out her existential angst as she knelt before the painting:

“We are in a climate catastrophe. And all you are afraid of is tomato soup or mashed potatoes on a painting,” the woman shouted in German while kneeling in front of Monet’s painting. “This painting is not going to be worth anything if we have to fight over food.”

The same article reports that the police arrested these ridiculous human beings. They probably carefully unstuck them when it would have been more appropriate to leave them there until they unstuck themselves (rather like nailing a thief’s ear to the post in the old days, with the real consequence being that the thief would eventually have had to make a painful break for freedom, except that, in this case, the thief would have nailed himself).

Currently, Germany is facing a massive crisis, one that will have profound ramifications when it comes to food and shelter. In 2018, it smugly ignored Trump’s warning not to end its fuel production in service to climate change madness and, especially, not to rely on Russia for natural gas.

Image: Attacking Monet. Twitter screen grab.

Now, with the pipeline not merely stopped (Putin’s doing) but destroyed (who knows who did that), Germany is looking at a winter so cold and dark, and so lacking in food (you need fuel to bring food to market) that it has a distinctly medieval feel. The German people won’t be dreading global warming; they’ll be desperate for it.

The protesters, of course, are speaking to a very narrow audience. They come from an academic, upper-class world (or wish they did). Most people don’t give a flying whatsit about a $110 million painting by a long-dead French artist. Indeed, they may view it as a useless piece of decadence and have a “good riddance to overpriced rubbish” attitude. As for the “elite” to whom these activists tweet, they’re already on board with the climate change agenda but are likely to be offended that the activists are willfully attacking the things that their class of people values.

In other words, this bit of theater (which the activists made clear is what they intend) isn’t going to play well to any audience in Germany this winter.