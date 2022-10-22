Long knives are out for Joe Biden post-midterms, but Biden says Jill and dead son Beau want him to run again

If Joe Biden disgusts us with stubborn willingness to sacrifice the entire economy for the sake of his greenie, open-borders, big-spending, agenda, note that Democrats have it in for him, too.

For Democrats, their logic is that Joe has sacrificed their political power for the sake of his greenie, open-borders, big-spending agenda. They cite 'inflation,' forgetting that they were the ones who enacted the big spending that triggered the inflation and Joe embraced, and somehow, Joe hasn't magically stopped it. For them, this is simple: angry voters at midterms about to destroy their party's majority in the House and Senate, so Joe is going to pay for it.

Several news stories suggest that Biden is being set up to become the fall guy in the aftermath of the midterm wipeout that's coming for their party, he may well know it.

The main item was from The Hill:

With three weeks to go until Election Day, Democrats say they are worried that Biden’s shaky approval ratings will end up hurting their chances in the House and Senate races. And as inflation soars and fear of a recession continues to mount, Democrats say the president will end up being “the fall guy,” as one source put it, even if some in the party don’t think the criticism is entirely fair. “It’s all about the economy, and at the end of the day, everything is more expensive than it was a year ago, retirement accounts are plummeting, and gas prices are lower but they’re inching up again,” one Democrats strategist acknowledged. “And President Biden is in charge, so of course people are going to point to him, unfairly or not.”

No, Democrats were in charge. Democrats are the ones who passed the monster spending bills that brought the inflation. Rep. James Clyburn admitted that they "all knew" the inflation would happen when they voted 'yes' on the trillions in spending bills, but they did it anyway. That's why they are being thrown out.

But Biden signed the garbage, so by their logic, Biden will pay, too. What they have in mind for him is forcing the soon-to-turn-80 year-old to not run for president again in 2024.

It makes sense from their point of view -- Biden is unpopular and clearly losing his mental faculties -- so dotardly he repels young and minority voters. It's gotten so bad that polls show a majority of Democrats don't want him to run again.

Biden though, has responded to this mess he and his fellow Democrats made through various odd moves, by insisting he will cling to power, cynically bringing up his dead son and wife's opinion as political justification for it.

According to Breitbart News:

[MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart] You’re president now, and there are plenty of people who are saying that you shouldn’t run again because of your age. I’m wondering, what do you think Beau Biden would say to those people who think you shouldn’t run again?” Biden said, “It’s not so much he would say to those people. What he would say to me, in my view, the only reason to be involved in public life is can you make life better for other people? Depending on who the opponent is, if they have a view that is such an antithesis of what I believe democracy and what I believe is good for average Americans, then his argument was, Dad, you have an obligation to do something. The reason I’m not making a judgment about formally running or not run, once I make that judgment, a whole series of regulations kick in. And I treat myself as a candidate from that moment on. I have not made that formal decision, but it’s my intention. My intention to run again. And we have time to make that decision.” Capehart said, “Is Dr. Biden is for it?” Biden said, “My wife thinks that we’re doing something very important and that I shouldn’t walk away from it.”

So he's running because his wife and dead son want him to run and that's his reason for clinging to power despite his failed record. It sure as heck isn't about a bid to 'make life better' for anyone other than himself, because he doesn't care about how he's made life worse -- with inflation, open borders, and a grotesque expansion of government, accompanied by the destruction of civil liberties and the corruption of rule of law, things he would reverse course on if making live better mattered to him. It's a statement that reveals his essential vanity and arrogance: Voters are the ones who decide if Biden is to keep working, not Jill, or Beau's ghost. He's never understood this.

But he doesn't. And there are some signs he's in denial about what's coming, comforting himself that Democrats will continue to win in November, holding the House and Senate:

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden expressed confidence on Friday that momentum would shift back in favor of Democrats for the November midterm elections, despite polls favoring Republicans in races that will determine which party controls the U.S. Congress. Fresh from a trip to Pennsylvania on Thursday to boost John Fetterman, the state's lieutenant governor and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, Biden said legislative wins and economic trends would push Democrats towards a win.

He embraced wishful thinking with nothing to back it up:

“It’s back and forth and the polls have been all over the place,” he said. “I think we are going to see one more shift back to our side in the closing days.”

Anything but solve the problems he's created. Biden's so venal and politically self-interested that he seems to know that Democrats are about to be thrown out and the long knives will be out for him when it happens -- it would explain why he's out doing interviews with fawning sycophants like Capehart, and campaigning for the first time in years for Democrats -- the few that will have him at their side. He didn't used to do that, so it seems he has to be just a tad alarmed.

But on the other hand, he seems so self-absorbed that he has no idea what will hit him when the midterm losses roll in. He comforts himself that all will be well. He pulls down the shades on the economy and claims his great deeds just need time to kick in. The Democrats don't have time for this as political death awaits them and they are angry. They know he has no idea what to do about the economy in the wake of their spendathon, and now they want him out. They can get mighty mean in Democrat circles when their power is threatened. It's fair to say that Biden won't know what hit him.

