Joe in Wonderland

Yesterday, President Biden said this:

Biden vowed, if more Democrats are elected to Congress on November 8, he would push for legislation that will codify abortion rights into law. 'Congressional Republicans are doubling down on their extreme positions,' the president said.

He went on to say:

'The first bill that I will send to the Congress will be to codify Roe v. Wade. And when Congress passes it, I'll sign it in January -- 50 years after Roe was first decided as the law of the land. Together we'll restore the right to choose for every woman in every state in America.'

And he ended his remarks with a call for people to vote.

'You care about the right to choose then you gotta vote. That's why these midterm elections are so critical,' he said. 'So vote, you gotta get out the vote. We can do this if we vote, folks.'

He's wrong. The Supreme Court sent the issue back to the states. It will be settled in every state legislature not the U.S. Congress. Besides, no so called "codify" law will get 60 votes in the U.S. Senate.

If President Biden wants to "federalize" abortion or establish "reproductive rights" then he will have to amend the U.S. Constitution. However, that is not going to happen. You need three-quarters of the states and that is not going to happen either.

So where do we go from here? We will wait for states to settle the issue and move on. My guess is that most states will settle on an abortion law with a window of 10-15 weeks and the prohibition of late-term procedures. That's where the country is!

Why is President Biden giving a speech like this? It's all about turnout and recent polls confirm it. The polls are moving in the GOP direction and the chances of a "blowout" are more likely than ever. Abortion will not play a major role at a time when most women are alarmed every time they are buying groceries for their families.

So President Biden's magic carpet ride will take him back to The White House and the reality that most Democrats don't want him to run in 2024.

Image: Gage Skidmore