Jill Biden isn’t mutton dressed as lamb; she’s even worse

When Melania Trump entered the White House, we thought that our eyes would never again be offended by a badly dressed First Lady. Even when Jill Biden walked through those doors, we thought that a 70-year-old, middle-class, White lady, if not stylish, would at least be blandly unexceptional. How wrong we were. Although it’s hard to fathom, Jill may well be the worst-dressed First Lady in American History. It’s not just that she too often wears clothes unsuited to a woman her age (“mutton dressed as lamb” is not a compliment); it’s also that, as one hilarious Twitter thread shows, she wears clothes that are better suited for furniture.

Michelle Obama, with her, um, husky build, had a challenge finding flattering clothes but she did try. Most of her clothes were unexceptional, although she sometimes forgot that she represented the American people. It was only after she left the White House that she dressed like a giant banana in glitter boots:

Auntie Michelle Obama rocking a Yellow dress and Glittery,Gold Thigh-Highs from Balenciaga’s Spring 2019 collection pic.twitter.com/KiQe6HU6SN — The Bag Lady (@TiearraHarris) December 20, 2018

Jill Biden, however, has proven that she’s in a class by herself. There was the shiny miniskirt paired with fishnet hose and ankle boots, which is why I said that she’s mutton dressed as lamb:

Another effort was the pathetic off-the-shoulder look that defies description:

Does Jill Biden dress like this to take the focus off Biden’s horrific presidency? pic.twitter.com/En90C6fPP4 — Carolyn Gray (@CarolynShortAZ) August 16, 2022

And who can forget the shiny, tight-fitting, Black plastic (?) dress that she wore to Pakistan? It made eyeball bleach seem like something every home should have:

JUST IN 🚨 US president Biden meets Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif at a reception hosted by POTUS pic.twitter.com/ghoXeIztT9 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 23, 2022

Many have also suggested that Jill’s passion for overwhelming floral patterns for her dresses is a problem. And that’s where Rondalee Iowa comes in. This inspired woman announced a brilliant new hobby: Finding the sofa with the fabric that led to Jill’s dresses. In image after image, our First Lady, who is the fashion equivalent of being completely tone deaf, is paired with sofas, chairs, wallpaper, screens, and myriad other household objects that match her dress choices:

A nice cabinet looks. pic.twitter.com/qQ7BCSf2gy — Rondalee Iowa (@Maga4Justice) October 7, 2022

The tweet that started it all.



😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mgdjYiEphM — Rondalee Iowa (@Maga4Justice) October 7, 2022

Found a great one.



She wore this on the Kelly Show. pic.twitter.com/X1MdX5WYx2 — Rondalee Iowa (@Maga4Justice) October 7, 2022

Gotta throw this in here because it’s so true.



🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/aPV8YfBy1y — Rondalee Iowa (@Maga4Justice) October 7, 2022

Too good not to add to our thread.



🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/o5LdlrjpT6 — Rondalee Iowa (@Maga4Justice) October 7, 2022

I found another one. pic.twitter.com/iS9W32FoF3 — Rondalee Iowa (@Maga4Justice) October 7, 2022

Naturally, others got in the act (and unless you need a trigger warning about butterflies, there’s nothing sensitive in the following image):

Or we have this totally different style: pic.twitter.com/DtmTAekSsP — TheLegalBrain (@TheLegalBrain1) October 7, 2022

Someone else found this,



But it’s fantastic.



🦋🦋🦋🦋 pic.twitter.com/cQ46FPTtSO — Rondalee Iowa (@Maga4Justice) October 7, 2022

No matter how you look at it, we have put in the White House, not just an incompetent, demented president and his intellectually shallow, insecure wife, but two very bizarre, completely classless people. Biden’s boast that “no one effs with a Biden” isn’t just obnoxious; it’s ridiculous coming from Mr. Dementia and has no place outside of some low dive in a skanky seaport town left behind in the 1930s. And as for Jill, well, her clothing choices speak for themselves.

Image: Internet meme; creator unknown.