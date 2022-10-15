January 6th Footage debunks the insurrection narrative and shows Pelosi breaking federal law

These are desperate times for the Democrats. Irrespective of what they or their cronies in the media claim, they know that an emphatic routing is unavoidable.

The Democrats are responsible for the hardships faced by citizens.

Inflation is at a 40-year high making essential commodities expensive. Even the price of candy reached its highest recorded mark which will impact Halloween celebrations.

The price of gasoline continues to rise.

The border is open causing over 4.9 million migrant to enter the US since Biden took over, and the smuggling of illicit narcotics is resulting in numerous drug overdose deaths.

The rate of violent crimes in the U.S. is rising while the murder rate spiked by 30%, the highest increase since record-keeping began in 1960.

Democrats are placing restrictions on firearms, which are the only affordable means of defense for citizens.

The Democrats were responsible for the lockdowns that infringe upon the right of movement and the right to earn a living. The Democrats impose vaccine mandates that eliminate the right of choice.

The Democrats desperately want to change the topic. Hence the focus on the ‘insurrection’.

The goal of the January 6th committee was never to find facts, it was instead to persecute their main political opponent, Donald Trump.

The committee was populated exclusively with Trump haters.

For the hearings, they hired television producers to dramatize the occurrences.

The Committee ignored the Capitol security failures and the shooting of an unarmed protester, Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt. They also overlooked the mysterious Ray Epps, who was seen inciting the protestors to enter the Capitol building.

Witnesses were allowed to make unverified claims. Trump's legal team was not allowed to question witnesses and invite witnesses of their choice.

To sum it up, it was a Stalinist show trial.

The committee postponed their final hearing from September 28th to October 13th to avoid being overshadowed by coverage of Hurricane Ian and to bring it as close as possible to the mid-terms.

Prior to the final hearing, CNN released never-before-seen footage of Jan. 6, 2021, of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. CNN made it appear like a daring reporting effort. The footage was shot by Nancy Pelosi’s daughter and documentary filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi, obviously a Democrat. CNN producers probably met with Alexandra to extract the best clips from the footage that suited the insurrection narrative. This was a meeting among Democrats to discuss a PR video, not an act of brave journalism. Now for the contents of the footage.

“Tell him, if he comes here, we’re going to the White House,” Pelosi is seen joking as she reacts to Trump’s speech at his “Stop the Steal” rally.

Pelosi’s staffer then notifies her that the Secret Service had dissuaded Trump from coming to the Capitol over security concerns, but “that could change.”

“I hope he comes. I’m going to punch him out,” Pelosi is seen saying “I’ve been waiting for this. For trespassing on the Capitol grounds. I’m going to punch him out. And I’m going to go to jail, and I’m going to be happy.”

“I hope he comes, I’m going to punch him out ... I’m going to punch him out, I’m going to go to jail, and I’m going to be happy.”



— House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s just-revealed response to the prospect of former President Trump potentially marching to the Capitol on January 6th. pic.twitter.com/XePdjploDg — The Recount (@therecount) October 14, 2022

It is hard to tell what the Democrats were thinking by releasing this footage. Perhaps they thought it would present Pelosi as the tough and determined leader? But the result are the opposite.

Pelosi looks irascible and her on-camera performance appeared contrived and devoid of plausibility. She was unable to convey any urgency or an undercurrent terror about impending an insurrection. The fact that she engaged in humor shows there was no panic or urgency at all.

Pelosi needed better script and dialogue writers. Perhaps she should have hired an acting coach before this appearance.

It is surprising that the footage was considered worth releasing. But then, self-righteous narcissists often have poor self-awareness. Perhaps Pelosi is surrounded by sycophants who hesitate to tell her incontinent truths.

The cinematography was deficient. In order to convey urgency, jerky camera work, uncomfortable angles and extreme closeups are essential.

The footage of Pelosi’s staff reporting to her that Trump had been dissuaded from marching to the Capitol makes it perfectly obvious that they were performing for the cameras.

The subsequent 7-minute footage leaked does have some jerky camera moments, but the mood is relaxed and most importantly Pelosi was performing for the camera. She speaks louder than normal on phone calls and even enunciates her words while focusing and even occasionally looking at the camera.

Also performing for the camera was then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

It is quite likely that Pelosi was allowed the luxury retakes by her daughter who was shooting the footage.

Individuals fearing for their lives would never allow cameras to exploit such moments. Their sole focus would be to emerge alive from the ordeal. A documentary or intimate footage of victims escaping the World Trade Center on 9-11 after the planes hit the twin towers is unimaginable. But the Democrats are still attempting to push the narrative that January 6th, 2021 was just like September 11th, 2001.

This is insensitive to the victims and survivors of 9-11.

But when the Democrats ever care for human sentiments while pushing narratives.

It would be interesting to know who paid Alexandra Pelosi for her documentary. Was it the DNC or the taxpayer? It is also a case of nepotism, i.e. of all the documentary filmmakers in America, Nancy allows her daughter to make videos.

In the end, the footage made it amply clear that the insurrection was a hoax that the Democrats concocted when they learned about Trump’s Stop the Steal rally in Washington.

It is also curious that Pelosi and the others were had concluded even before the Capitol break in that Trump was to blame. The goal is and always will be to prevent Trump from running in 2024.

Now for the law.

A threat of violence against a President is a federal felony under U.S. Code Title 18, Section 871. The law states that “any threat to take the life of, to kidnap, or to inflict bodily harm upon the President of the United States” will lead to a fine and imprisonment, not more than five years, or both.”

I’m going to punch him out, I’m going to go to jail, and I’m going to be happy.”

Twitter video screengrab

When Madonna claimed she was thinking of blowing up the White House she was visited by the Secret Service.

When ‘comedienne’ Kathy Griffin posted a photo of herself holding a replica of a severed and bloodied head that resembled Trump, she was contacted by the U.S. Secret Service.

What will happen to Pelosi following the release of this footage? We all know the answer to that.

There could be another goal behind these videos.

Pelosi who is in the twilight of her political career probably senses that the young guns in her party may want to unseat her from her leadership position.

Apart from pushing the insurrection perception, the objective behind the footage was to make Pelosi look like the intrepid leader who took charge when needed i.e., she emerged the Winston Churchill of January 6th.

The footage must also be seen as an elongated PR video to make the case that she would be an ideal candidate for House minority leader in 2023.