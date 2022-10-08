It would be nice if progressives concentrated on fixing the man-made disasters they caused instead of theoretical ones they make up

The media and others continually said Ian was the deadliest hurricane in Florida in over 90 years, as if that is a meaningful statistic. They say that Ian was caused by manmade climate change. Of course, they gave zero scientific evidence to support that statement, because there is none, but the indoctrination continues.

Only one of the deadliest 24 hurricanes in the U.S has occurred after 1970. Eight of the deadliest occurred before 1900.

There has never been a correlation between temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity and the use of energy related natural resources. When there is no correlation, there can't be causation.

The radical leftists want to control us, not the climate.

The 30 Deadliest U.S. Mainland Hurricanes

Only one out of the deadliest 25 tornadoes occurred after 1955. Five occurred before 1900 and the deadliest occurred in 1925. It is a bald-faced lie to continually say that storms are getting worse and are caused by humans and our use of natural resources that provide energy.

The 25 Deadliest U.S. Tornadoes

NOTE: Having happened before the era of comprehensive damage surveys, some of these events may have been composed of multiple tornadoes along a damage path. Death counts for events in the 1800s and early 1900s should be treated as estimates, since recordkeeping of tornado deaths was erratic back then.

DATE LOCATION(S) DEATHS 1 18 Mar 1925 Tri-State (MO/IL/IN) 695 2 06 May 1840 Natchez MS 317 3 27 May 1896 St. Louis MO 255 4 05 Apr 1936 Tupelo MS 216 5 06 Apr 1936 Gainesville GA 203 6 09 Apr 1947 Woodward OK 181 7 22 May 2011 Joplin MO 158 8 24 Apr 1908 Amite LA, Purvis MS 143 9 12 Jun 1899 New Richmond WI 117 10 8 Jun 1953 Flint MI 116 11t 11 May 1953 Waco TX 114 11t 18 May 1902 Goliad TX 114 13 23 Mar 1913 Omaha NE 103 14 26 May 1917 Mattoon IL 101 15 23 Jun 1944 Shinnston WV 100 16 18 Apr 1880 Marshfield MO 99 17t 01 Jun 1903 Gainesville GA 98 17t 09 May 1927 Poplar Bluff MO 98 19 10 May 1905 Snyder OK 97 20 3 Jun 1860 Comanche IA, Albany IL 92 21 24 Apr 1908 Natchez MS 91 22 09 Jun 1953 Worcester MA 90 23 20 Apr 1920 Starkville MS to Waco AL 88 24 28 Jun 1924 Lorain/Sandusky OH 85 25 25 May 1955 Udall KS 80

The deadliest heat wave in the U.S. appears to be in 1936 during the dust bowl. This occurred before a thirty-five-year global cooling period from 1940-1975 where the media and others were seeking to scare the public about the existential threat of a coming ice age.

The fact that the Earth cooled for thirty-five years while CO2, oil use, coal use, natural gas use, the population and everything else we are told cause warming were rising rapidly shows the narrative is a fraud.

If people want to see scientific data that shows correlation and causation, they should look at life expectancy vs. plentiful energy natural resources.

In 1880, life expectancy was around 44. Today, it is around 80. For thousands of years life expectancy barely budged, but doubled in the last 140 years as we utilized the natural resources the Earth has been blessed with. The use of oil, coal, and natural gas has greatly improved our quality and length of life. They are not killing us or the planet.

All the while, the media and other leftists focus on the theoretical man-made disaster of climate change. Their computer-generated predictions have been completely off but that doesn't deter the green pushers from ratcheting up each succeeding dire warning.

Here are some man-made disasters that the Biden administration and other leftists have caused, and which are destroying our country.

Open borders: millions of undocumented, unvetted people are coming across our border and depleting our resources.

Fentanyl: The open borders are causing massive amounts of deadly fentanyl to kill the young. Fentanyl kills more people every day than the worst hurricane in Florida did in 90 years. Why don't they enforce our immigration laws as their oath requires?

Crime: The leftists pass laws to reduce bail and elect radical DA's that let career criminals roam free and terrorize the country.

Inflation: Under Trump, we had energy independence, low inflation, rapidly growing real wages, record low unemployment, and a record low poverty rate. The media and other Democrats sought to destroy him and his policies every day. As soon as Biden took office, he sought to reverse Trump's successful policies, especially on energy and the border. Why would anyone want to reverse successful policies unless they didn't care about results?

Destruction of the oil and gas industry: And the biggest man-made disaster of all is the intentional destruction of industries that have greatly improved our lives, and which directly and indirectly employ tens of millions of jobs and are responsible for thousands of products.

AOC, Kerry, Biden, Gates, Gore and others say our use of natural resources is destroying the planet. Therefore, I assume they would want to go backwards to the state of the world before we used them.

I would ask them if we were better off before combines, mass production, water treatment plants, sewage treatment plants, power plants, computers, electricity, central air, central heat, cars, and trucks.

Would we be better off farming with oxen, burning wood, drinking from wells, driving on dirt roads, and going without rubber tires?

How could Gore, Kerry, and Gates spread their propaganda without private jets?