Is there proof that the UK and US sabotaged the Nord Stream pipeline?

Kim Dotcom has a spotted history, but he also has a reputation for being on top of news stories that involve information and technology. In this case, his information is that Liz Truss, when she was foreign secretary, and Antony Blinken, currently the U.S. Secretary of State, were complicit in the sabotaging of the Nord Stream pipelines that brought natural gas from Russia to Europe. Currently, there’s evidence that both supports this claim and refutes it.

The Nord Stream ruptures occurred on September 26, 2022, and were quickly classified as sabotage. To date, no one has been definitively labeled as culpable. However, there’s no doubt that Blinken, when the news went public was pleased: “[I]t’s a tremendous opportunity to once and for all remove the dependence on Russian energy and thus to take away from Vladimir Putin the weaponization of energy as a means of advancing his imperial designs….”

Given America’s glee about the explosions, and the fact that the pipelines’ destruction made it impossible for Russia to bribe Europeans to abandon Ukraine by offering them desperately needed fuel for winter, a lot of people suspected American involvement. This was true despite the State Department turning to the Democrats’ favorite phrase—“Russian disinformation”—to deny the allegation.

Meanwhile, England’s Liz Truss acknowledged that what happened was sabotage. However, she blamed Russia for destroying its own pipeline. This always seemed like a strange position to take, given that Russia only had to press the “off” button to stop the flow of gas—something Putin had already done before the pipelines were damaged.

Then, something interesting happened today, although its import wasn’t immediately clear. The Daily Mail reported that Kremlin agents hacked Truss’s personal phone, an act discovered “during the summer’s Tory leadership campaign”:

The cyber-spies are believed to have gained access to top-secret exchanges with key international partners as well as private conversations with her leading political ally, Kwasi Kwarteng. One source said that the phone was so heavily compromised that it has now been placed in a locked safe inside a secure Government location.

The story may be coming out now because of something that Kim Dotcom just tweeted out—there’s a compromising text message that correlates almost perfectly with the Nord Stream explosions:

How do the Russians know that the UK blew up the North Stream pipelines in partnership with the US?



Because @trussliz used her iPhone to send a message to @SecBlinken saying “It’s done” a minute after the pipeline blew up and before anybody else knew?



iCloud admin access rocks! — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) October 30, 2022

How do the Russians know that the UK blew up the North Stream pipelines in partnership with the US? Because @trussliz used her iPhone to send a message to @SecBlinken saying “It’s done” a minute after the pipeline blew up and before anybody else knew? iCloud admin access rocks! [snip] It’s not just the Five Eyes that have backdoor admin access to all Big Tech databases. Russia and China have sophisticated cyber units too. The funny thing is Govt officials with top security clearance still prefer using iPhones over their NSA & GCHQ issued encrypted shit-phones.

If Dotcom is correct, that’s a staggering claim with massive implications.

It’s certainly believable that our politicians are stupid enough to use their private devices rather than the government’s more cumbersome, but secure, devices. It’s also completely believable that Russia and China (the latter of which manufactures almost all our technology), have backdoors into our technology, especially the smartphones that our careless, narcissistic politicians use.

Finally, while causation and correlation are not the same, and “It’s done” could refer to any number of things, assuming Truss really did send the text when the explosions happened, it’s certainly circumstantial evidence. One can reasonably infer that Blinken and Truss were talking about an event that happened “a minute after the pipeline blew up and before anybody else knew.”

In summary, the Nord Streams blew on September 26. Immediately after the explosion, and before the media reported the event, British foreign secretary Liz Truss allegedly sent a text to Secretary of State Blinken stating “It’s done.” At roughly the same time, there seems to be some reliable authority claiming that Truss’s private phone was hacked.

If any of those stories is a lie, this isn’t news, it’s dangerous gossip. However, if the Chinese or Russians successfully hacked the private phone Truss foolishly used for covert operations, the only good thing we have going for us now is that Russia didn’t immediately attack both England and the United States. Conversely, the fact that Putin didn’t order such attacks may be the best evidence we have that this whole story is bunkum.

