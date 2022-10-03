Is Biden going to rescue the Castro dictatorship from the enraged people of Cuba?

Hurricane Ian is bringing extraordinary events to the open-air prison that is the island of Cuba. The people are rising up, and the tyrannical government is begging for help from Biden.

Something strange is happening in the communist "Utopia" that is Cuba. Despite what many of the anti-liberty left would have you believe, socialist national agendas have never worked in the history of mankind. Before we see the blunderbuss of BS on the subject from the enemies of liberty on the left, we need to remind everyone of a few facts:

Despite the "embargo" the U.S. trades with Cuba, it exports about $324.1 million's worth of goods to Cuba each year.

The "embargo" has many exceptions. Cuba also trades with the rest of the world. So much for the "embargo" excuse.

As they say, facts are stubborn things; this means that anti-liberty leftists don't have that excuse, and once again, it should be clear that collectivism (communism, Castroism, fascism, leftism, Leninism, socialism, Stalinism, etc.) has never worked — no matter what it's called with it being tried all over the world for the past 400 years. Cuba is a prime example of that trial and that abject failure.

Now in the aftermath of hurricane Ian, the Cuban people have had enough.

Cuba's collectivist government claims to "care" about people, and to restore "equity" and socialist justice, but only seems to redistribute the wealth — to them. Sound familiar? The people rightfully rise up and start protesting, and as of Sunday night, they've taken to the streets for the third day in a row.

This includes this extraordinary video of the State Security of the communist Castro dictatorship forced to retreat from the people:

PROTESTS IN HAVANA CUBA ON SEPT 30, 2022

The illegitimate communist regime of Díaz-Canel is now taking the extraordinary step of begging its fellow collectivists in the Biden regime for help.

After the islandwide blackout caused by Hurricane Ian, Cubans took to the streets in parts of Havana and elsewhere to protest the lack of power and to demand the resignation of President Miguel Díaz-Canel, "Everybody is angry," said Camilo Condis, a self-employed Havana electrical contractor. "The worst thing is food, which is so difficult to get, and it rots when the power is out." Mr. Condis said he had no electric power or water pressure in his house. Cuba fears a repetition of an unprecedented wave of protests in July 2021 that shook the government when tens of thousands of Cubans took to the streets in dozens of towns and cities throughout the island demanding freedom and the resignation of Mr. Díaz-Canel. The demonstrations were also sparked by extended blackouts and deteriorating economic conditions. In the months following the protests, Cuba charged some 930 people with crimes linked to the demonstrations and imprisoned at least 675 people, some to terms as long as 25 years, according to Cubalex, a human rights organization which monitors the island.

Anti-liberty leftists need to realize that they are on the side of the collectivists, the oppressors, and against the people. You socialists of the nation's left need to always remember that it's the far left that is the source of oppression in this world, despite the outright lies you try to tell yourselves.

Despite your fatuous labels and lies, you aren't "progressive" or the party of freedom. Neither are you the "resistance" that you've convinced yourself that you are. You are the oppressors, the people behind the batons and the tear gas. You are fighting against the spirit of this song.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a Bill of Rights organization, and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Photo credit: YouTube screen grab.