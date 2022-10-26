If the red tsunami can make it in New York it can make it anywhere.

Once in a while, people wake up and say no more. My guess is that this why New York's governor race is suddenly closer than close. According to the RCP average, this contest is 49-43% or 6 points. I don't know of a single expert who predicted that.

What's going on? Just talk to anyone who lives in New York or check this out from the New York Times via DNYUZ:

In just the last few days, Ms. Hochul stood with Mayor Eric Adams to announce a new flood of police officers into New York City subways; she visited five Harlem churches to assure stalwart Black voters she was “laser-focused” on safety; and she highlighted new statistics showing that authorities were seizing more guns under her watch. “We believe in justice, the justice that Jesus teaches us, but it’s also about safety,” Ms. Hochul said at one of her stops in Harlem. “We are laser-focused on keeping you, your children and your grandchildren safe.” Her campaign has begun recalibrating its paid message, too, shifting the focus of millions of dollars in ad spending to highlight the governor’s efforts to stoke the economy and improve public safety, notably including a package of modest changes to the state’s bail laws that has divided her party. The spots trumpeting her record will run alongside a new ad tying Mr. Zeldin to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Anxious Democrats are hopeful that the changes can stabilize the governor’s campaign after weeks of increasingly shaky polls that show Ms. Hochul’s lead dwindling to single digits over Representative Lee Zeldin, the Republican. The narrowing margin tracks closely with recent surveys showing that fears about public safety and inflation have eclipsed abortion and the former president as make-or-break issues for voters, eroding Democrats’ support even in liberal enclaves like New York City and its suburbs, while rewarding candidates like Mr. Zeldin who have made crime the visceral centerpiece of their campaign.

Is it too late? Let's hope so, because New Yorkers are angry.

As someone said, It's up to you, New York, New York. Yes it's up to you to take back your streets and support the men and women wearing blue. It's up to you to lock up criminals and get ready to fire some of those DAs putting you and your family at risk.

I don't know if Mr. Zelden will make it, because the entire New York City party machine will be busy getting the vote out. I will say that this race will be a key indicator of where we are going on election day. If this election is too close to call at 10 pm Eastern time then the red tsunami just hit the Eastern shores and is moving westward.

If the red tsunami can make it in New York it can make it anywhere.

Image: Gage Skidmore