Hypocrisy runs thick from squad leader AOC, as she condemns Kanye West’s vile antisemitism

Since at least the days of the Obama presidency and perhaps sooner, the Democrats have displayed a proclivity for antisemitism.

Remember the reports about Hillary Clinton's screamings about 'Jews' from behind closed doors?

Now we have the post-Obama-era Squad Democrats.

They championed the Palestinian cause, abandoning the U.S.’s only true ally and pluralistic democracy in the Middle East, Israel.

President Barack Obama refused to meet with then-Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu during his March 2015 stay in Washington.

A snub of such magnitude was a clear indication that Obama and his administration had little regard or respect for Israel, its history, and the plight of the Jewish people.

This has been the case with most Democrats.

But in their minds, they cannot be antisemitic.

Hence they often resort to dog whistles, at time claiming they are anti-Zionist or against Israeli policies, but not antisemitic.

The Democrats are usually silent after terror attacks on Israel. They may issue official statements, but that’s all.

The left frequently compared the Republicans to Nazis, which is a shameful trivialization of the darkest chapters in human history. It is also the equivalent of Holocaust denial and euphemizes the Nazis.

Socialist Bernie Sanders was raised Jewish and was once sympathetic toward Israel. However, in recent times, he has been pro-Palestinian, perhaps to appease the antisemitic base. He has frequently brushed aside the antisemitism of his lawmaker colleagues.

It’s not only the left in the U.S., the left in the U.K. has also been rabidly antisemitic.

Now for the 'Squad.'

Just yesterday, the leader of the 'squad,' Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) posted a tweet where she decried antisemitism.

This surprised many.

"The Squad," which includes Palestinian-American Rashida Talib and Somalian-American Ilhan Omar, is blatantly antisemitic.

Omar and Tlaib, both pro-Palestine Democratic lawmakers, have come under fire several times for sharing antisemitic tropes.

In 2012, Omar tweeted: 'Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.'

During an interview on CNN in 2019, Omar defended her 2012 tweet, claiming it wasn’t against the Jewish people but the ‘military action by a government that has exercised really oppressive policies.'

Tlaib accused Israel of being an "Apartheid state."

This racist violence and impunity is only possible because of the apartheid government of Israel, supported by the US, continues to systematically dehumanize Palestinians. Don’t take my word for it – read the new @amnesty report here: https://t.co/XVO4N4NpaN — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) February 2, 2022

The Squad, particularly Omar and Talib, have supported the notorious Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement (BDS) against Israel. AOC signed on as a co-sponsor of Ilhan Omar's resolution defending BDS.

The Squad opposed funding of Israel's Iron Dome, and AOC famously ‘wept’ to apologize for her ‘present’ vote.

Iron Dome is a mobile all-weather air defense system designed to intercept and destroy short-range rockets and artillery shells fired from distances of 4 kilometers (2.5 mi) to 70 kilometers (43 mi) away and whose trajectories would take them to Israeli-populated areas.

The Squad’s opposition showed how little regard they have for the the people of Israel who are surrounded by hostile countries and terror groups that frequently fire rockets and missiles into Israel.

Ilhan Omar compared Israel and the U.S. to Hamas and the Taliban.

We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity.



We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban.



I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice. pic.twitter.com/tUtxW5cIow — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 7, 2021

Talib was so overcome by her antisemitism that she attacked her Democrat colleagues for supporting Israel, claiming: “you cannot claim to hold progressive values, yet back Israel’s apartheid government.”

Back in May, Tlaib and a handful of progressive Democrats introduced a resolution on Monday referring to Palestinian Arabs as the “indigenous inhabitants” of Israel and endorsing the Palestinian right of return, one of the most sensitive issues in Israeli-Palestinian relations. The resolution was co-sponsored by AOC, Omar, Betty McCollum (D-MN), Marie Newman (D-IL), Cori Bush (D-MO), and Jamaal Bowman (D-NY).

Back in August, Tlaib urged the Biden administration to "hold Israel accountable."

Omar condemned the Biden administration's plan for arms sales to the Israeli government, claiming that “the United States should not stand idly by while crimes against humanity are being committed with our backing.”

Back to AOC’s tweet.

In addition to pointing out how it's "harmful + dangerous" to Jews, AOC also mentioned it's "to our collective society at large."

AOC concluded her tweet with a call to reject antisemitism, whenever we see it. She even included a dustbin emoji to make it obvious that she was absolutely serious about her claims.

There is absolutely no room in this country or world for antisemitism. It is important to see how harmful + dangerous Kanye’s words are - not only to our Jewish brothers, sisters, & siblings, but also to our collective society at large.



We must reject this 🚮 wherever we see it. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 10, 2022

Many on social media were quick to point out AOC’s dual standards

It began with Senator Ted Cruz

So you’ll be voting to censure the Squad? https://t.co/g5enfESP9z — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 10, 2022

Others jumped in as well

Your best friends in the squad are some of THE fiercest anti-Semites. You yourself sobbed like a baby when you had to vote “present” for the iron dome. — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) October 10, 2022

Are you trying to say all lives matter? pic.twitter.com/ywOlW7a7x7 — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) October 10, 2022

AOC's condemnation didn't emanate from what was said, but rather, on the basis of who said it.

Her target was Kanye West.

Rapper Kanye West came under fire for a vile antisemitic tweet where he essentially declared war on Jewish people.

'I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.'

AOC's condemnation was merely scoring political points because Kanye West, has expressed support for President Trump.

By condemning and highlighting Kanye’s antisemitism, AOC is attempting to push the old Democrat narrative that Donald Trump and Republicans are Nazis, or perhaps Nazi sympathizers.

It is such a shame that the likes of AOC who claim to be brimming with empathy for persecuted individuals and minorities, need a partisan crutch to condemn attacks on one of the world’s most persecuted minorities – the Jewish people.

AOC’s tweet is simply agenda-driven, in addition to being blatantly hypocritical.

