Hurricane Ian reveals another problem with electric vehicles: They explode after hurricanes

Joe Biden and all his minions have allowed gas prices to go sky high in a fanatic quest to force Americans into electric vehicles.

One problem: They tend to explode after hurricanes.

That's what Fox News found, citing warnings from local authorities about this latest health hazard from the purveyors of those who vow to make America "go green":

A top Florida state official warned Thursday that firefighters have battled a number of fires caused by electric vehicle (EV) batteries waterlogged from Hurricane Ian. EV batteries that have been waterlogged in the wake of the hurricane are at risk of corrosion, which could lead to unexpected fires, according to Jimmy Patronis, the state's top financial officer and fire marshal. "There’s a ton of EVs disabled from Ian. As those batteries corrode, fires start," Patronis tweeted Thursday. "That’s a new challenge that our firefighters haven’t faced before. At least on this kind of scale."

Which isn't much of an enticement to purchase an electric car. How many gas-powered vehicles put on that kind of a show after a hurricane?

It goes to show more of the unintended consequences on the road to green Utopia -- and why it's impractical to force such changes without ever considering all the things a consumer might consider. Being able to get out of a disaster zone in a hurry is pretty important to a lot of people who buy cars.

What's more, it's not the first surprise unintended consequence of having an electrical vehicle in a mass evacuation event.

Over in California, electric cars have ended up pretty useless things during mass evacuations during wildfires. Electricity is shut down by local authorities to prevent electrical power lines from catching fire, and electrical cars are on their own. What's more, out in the wilderness, where wildfires and wildfire evacuations are common, electrical cars, even fully charged, cannot hold their charges for the distance a fully charged vehicle can.

And if an electrical vehicle is a hybrid, it's twice as likely to catch fire in the heat as a gas vehicle, according to this legal site.

During the related heat waves, which often precede wildfires, electric vehicle owners in California have been asked to not charge their cars in order to save the power grid, which pretty well puts paid to rest the idea of "Be Prepared" if you're an electic vehicle owner.

Now we learn they don't do well in hurricanes either, both in evacuation and in the impact of the storm itself.

And here's one more problem as if the ones stated weren't enough: Electric vehicle fires, once started, are very difficult to put out, far more difficult than convention car fires owing to their batteries' tendencies to flare up again and again in flames.

Want to buy one now?

This hasn't daunted the Biden administration from claiming that electric vehicles are superior in such events.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been claiming that electric vehicles are actually useful during power blackouts:

"I was just at the Detroit Auto Show a couple of weeks ago. And one of the things that was very impressive about some of the vehicles that we saw, including the -- for example, the pickup trucks that are on the market, entering onto the market right now, is that their power can actually flow both ways. "So, in an extreme event, from a neighborhood resiliency perspective, they can actually work basically like a generator, except that you don't have to have diesel ready for them. What they're doing is, they're using the battery capacity to power a home and, in that sense, could be very useful in a scenario like this."

Charge your vehicle, heat your home -- and hope you don't have to evacuate with it, too, right, Pete?

How about non-green energy policies that mean no blackouts at all?

It shows how absurd and poorly planned this scheme to force mass conversions of electrical vehicles is, brimming with unintended consequences.

Instead of this grotesque big government "nudge" to the tyranny of central planning, why not let consumers make their own decisions, based on their actual needs during emergencies and in daily transport usage?

The failure of the Bidenites to recognize this is always going to leave them and their acolytes open to unpleasant surprises.

