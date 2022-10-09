How much Democrat hypocrisy can America stand?

Liberals appear to be living in fear that conservatives might do what liberals have already done — time and again. Filled with the absolute certainty they are right (about everything), they continue to break their arms patting themselves on the back for the virtue-signaling they represent and the evil they refuse to acknowledge. For many of us, they truly define hubris and smugness in ways never previously seen in our country. Their disdain for anyone who refuses to toe their line is, at times, unbelievable. Their use of official government resources is astounding and controlling.

As the executive director of a national Republican organization (GOPAC), I feel certain that I'm not alone in saying enough is enough.

Challenge a presidential election all the way to the Supreme Court? Challenge the seating of presidential electors to the Electoral College — not once, but twice? Why, that is all good and righteous, if the challengers are Democrats. Republicans doing the same thing? A threat to democracy — this being their favorite refrain for everything.

In one breath, these people accuse the conservative side of the political debate of wanting to eliminate traditional norms. In the next breath, they argue to eliminate the Electoral College; change the composition of the United States Senate to have it be more reflective of the population; pack the Supreme Court; and even question the legitimacy of the Constitution, the backbone of this country. There may be good reasons to do any, or all, of these things. One of them would not be sustaining norms.

Donald Trump worries that a single judge might not be able to render impartial judgment, and the entire independence of the judicial system is under threat. Loudly, and repeatedly, criticize the legitimacy of the highest court in the land, the Supreme Court, and that is okay?

A Bernie Sanders–supporter opens fire on Republican members of Congress, causing severe injury to then–House majority whip Stephen Scalise. The coverage essentially is "they asked for it," all the while screaming that right-wing types are encouraging violence.

A plot to kill a conservative Supreme Court justice, and this is okay? Not to be condemned for days by the Biden White House.

What about "democracy dying in darkness"? For years, the left relied upon discredited sources of information to argue the 2016 Trump campaign for president had colluded with the Russians to impact the election. As we now know, for a fact, this never happened. Instead, laundering money (as upheld in court), it was the Clinton campaign that deceived, lied, and spread lies. Fast-forward to 2020. The media are made aware of the Hunter Biden computer, complete with all of its sordid details. Showing an incredible lack of curiosity, they claim that an inability to confirm its details requires refraining from publishing anything in the interest of avoiding spreading disinformation. Fifty-one so-called Intelligence Community experts signed an open letter arguing that this all has the odor of Russian disinformation. Thus far, not a single one of these individuals has had the decency to admit being, you should pardon the expression, dead wrong, much less offer an apology. As is accepted now, the computer is totally real and truthful — just like the internet.

Meanwhile, one survey indicates that had the voters known the facts of the Hunter Biden computer, the outcome of the election would have been different.

Here is a final question for anyone and everyone. If "The Big Guy" mentioned by Hunter Biden as getting a cut of everything involved in his more than questionable business endeavors is not Joe Biden, who the heck is he?

Erasing historic norms. Questioning the outcomes of elections. Calling into question the legitimacy of the Supreme Court. Tolerating violence against conservatives while fearing unrealized violence against liberals. Using the media and Big Tech to tilt elections. Checkmarks every time. You would think this might make liberals blush just a little. You would be wrong.

Jessica Curtis is the executive director of GOPAC, a national political organization committed to educating and electing a new generation of Republican leaders.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.