House Dems accuse Trump admin of prioritizing politics over public health

Chivalry might be dead, but irony certainly isn't. Democrats on the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronovirus Crisis recently released a report alleging that the Trump administration pressured health officials to approve unproven COVID-19 treatments and rush authorization of vaccines. The report alleges that former president Donald Trump and his top advisers pushed former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Stephen Hahn to grant emergency use authorization (EUA) to unproven treatments like hydroxychloroquine and convalescent plasma. Hahn also alleged that top Trump officials pushed the FDA to rush authorization of the first vaccine so it would be available before the 2020 presidential election. (But liberal elites pressured Pfizer to delay approval of its COVID-19 vaccine until after the election.)

"The Select Subcommittee's findings that Trump White House officials deliberately and repeatedly sought to bend FDA's scientific work on coronavirus treatments and vaccines to the White House's political will are yet another example of how the prior Administration prioritized politics over public health," chairman James Clyburn said in a statement about the report. "As today's report makes clear, senior Trump Administration officials undermined public health experts because they believed doing so would benefit the former president politically — plotting covertly with known conspiracy theorists to dangerously push a disproven coronavirus treatment, bullying FDA to change its vaccine guidance, and advocating for federal investigations into those who stood in their way."

The truth is, as soon as Joe Biden took over as president, a rush was made to declare the vaccine safe and effective...and a result of the Biden administration's tireless efforts at protecting American citizens. Biden lauded his administration's "war footing" in fighting the virus in his first State of the Union speech last year and promised that every American would have the opportunity to get vaccinated beginning on May 1. In fact, it was soon made mandatory for many, and ensuing booster shots were recommended or mandated as well.

The Biden White House even went so far as to claim there was no vaccine available when Biden took office — which is odd, since Biden himself was vaccinated the month before he occupied the White House.

Though former president Donald Trump did openly defend COVID-19 vaccinations and their efficacy, he has repeatedly denounced mandates for both vaccines and masks.

For Clyburn and House Democrats to assert that the Trump administration "prioritized politics over public health" while defending the Biden administration is beyond the pale, worse than the pot calling the kettle black. It is like the Clinton's labeling someone a liar, or the ladies on The View calling someone ignorant or stupid.

