FBI’s accountability-free informant program runs taxpayers $42 million per year

I wonder if the Founders envisioned a federalized police force, with a nearly unlimited supply of unaccounted for cash, and shrouded in secrecy? Odds are, not in the slightest.

In a precursory report published on American Greatness, journalist Julie Kelly detailed an established, yet fairly untalked about program — confidential human sources — and recent high-profile criminal litigations are shedding light on what the FBI hopes to keep hidden.

In an ongoing investigation into Oath Keepers (a group which the FBI admits to have infiltrated), federal attorneys for the Department of Justice are requesting secrecy for the under-fire Bureau:

Prosecutors last week asked for a protective order to conceal from jurors information about confidential human sources (CHS) expected to testify during the seditious conspiracy trial of five members of the Oath Keepers…. Prosecutors don’t want sources to publicly disclose any involvement in past or pending criminal investigations or details of ‘the FBI’s CHS program and the training and methods used by the FBI as part of their undercover operations.’

Well gee, I wonder why….

Also according to Kelly:

[T]he FBI spends an average of $42 million per year to pay informants and does so with absolutely no financial or legal accountability. Confidential human sources are paid in cash; they can offer their services for a variety of reasons including financial need or to obtain a change inimmigration status.

How fortuitous! Throw Americans under the bus in exchange for fast-tracked citizenship!

In 2015, researcher Trevor Aaronson delivered a TED Talk, with the synopsis below:

There’s an organization responsible for more terrorism plots in the United States than al-Qaeda, al-Shabaab and ISIS combined: The FBI.

Aaronson revealed “a disturbing FBI practice” that “breeds terrorist plots” — you don’t say? — and found:

These operations, which are usually led by an informant [emphasis added], provide the means and opportunity, and sometimes even the idea [emphasis added]....

In completely unrelated news:

A man who created an encrypted group chat and can be heard urging at least one Oath Keeper to commit violence remains unidentified and uncharged[.]

Eventually, Aaronson arrived at the conclusion that, “the FBI is much better at creating terrorists than it is at catching terrorists” and undoubtedly, I’d have to agree.

Out of curiosity, I wonder if these informants who operate with complete impunity claim these cash payments (which according to Aaronson are commonly around the $100,000 mark) on their federal income taxes? Or are they also shielded from tax consequences and the Democrats’ IRS army? In Aaronson’s words, “That’s right, the FBI is paying mostly criminals and con men six figures to spy on communities in the United States[.]” Pretty sure con men aren’t forking over the proceeds of their lucrative snitch schemes….

What a great program, and so typical of the Democrat ethos: America(ns) last. We’re living under Big Brother, but instead of two-way surveillance screens, we’re betrayed by our own countrymen .

