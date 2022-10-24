Even the hostesses at ‘The View’ are fed up with leftist protesters UPDATED

I don’t know whether Ted Cruz was foolish or brave to appear on The View, that redoubt of crazy, shrill, and almost invariably uninformed leftist women (along with a changing cast of token RINO women). For this appearance, though, the hostesses were willing to give him a chance to speak; it was some in the audience that sought to silence the discussion and abuse him—but, to their credit, the ladies on stage weren’t amused and turned on their audience.

When Whoopi Goldberg introduced Cruz, the audience offered friendly applause that even included a cheer. Sara Haines opened by asking Cruz whether Americans shouldn’t just accept natural economic fluctuations while being offended by varied abortion policies across the state. (Offended, of course, because of that non-existent “right” to choose that Dobbs rightly struck down).

Cruz responded by pointing out that the current economy is badly hurting people, especially those on a fixed income, all thanks to the highest inflation in 40 years. He noted that inflation, crime, and illegal immigration are the most important issues to voters and that the Biden administration has been a “train wreck.”

When Haines asked what solutions Cruz would offer, he began his discussion by citing to Milton Friedman—only to be interrupted by protesters demanding that The View “Cover climate now! Cover climate now!” Laughing a little, Cruz tried to continue:

Inflation in the United States has one cause and that is when the federal government spends too much money. We have seen trillions and trillions of dollars spent by Joe Biden and the Democrats. Just last year, just las year, the federal government took in $4 trillion in tax revenues, most money in history we’ve ever taken in. The problem is we’ve spent nearly $7 trillion.

At this point, as Cruz valiantly spoke over more cries of “Cover climate now, Goldberg turned on them. “Excuse me! Ladies. Ladies. Excuse us. Let us do our job. Let us do our job. We hear what you have to say, but you’ve got to go.” Just as surprisingly, Alyssa Farah Griffin assured Cruz that “they weren’t even protesting you.”

Sunny Hoskins then asked a question about Republican values, getting in a dig about the irony of claiming family values while supporting Trump (at which point she let the mindless insults flow), but noted that, in 2020, there was no Republican party platform. Cruz made it simple: Jobs, freedom, and security. Hoskins actually tried to listen.

Cruz then made the point that, if you asked whether people were better off now than they were two years ago, the answer for most would be no. At that point, a leftist in the audience started screaming at him, including hollering out a bleeped obscenity that was clearly “F you.” Again, to their credit, The View’s hostesses looked appalled rather than pleased.

It's a short video, but it’s worth watching because it encapsulates so many things: Cruz’s intelligence, the female mobs’ censorious instincts, and the fact that the media may be wising up to the fact that it’s reflexive Republican hatred isn’t showing Democrats to the best advantage. After all, a recent Gallup poll showed that most Americans no longer believe the media is keeping them legitimately informed:

Just 34 percent of Americans indicated they believe major news organizations will report “fully, accurately and fairly” on current events, Gallup found, just 2 points higher than in 2016, the lowest percentage ever recorded. An even greater percentage of Americans, 38 percent, said they have no trust at all in newspapers, television and radio outlets to report the news fairly and accurately, while 27 percent indicated they have some trust in the media and just 7 percent expressed “a great deal” of trust.

In other words, even Democrats are beginning to have their doubts, while Republicans (a lot) and Independents (many) have given up on these institutions. And perhaps, just perhaps, the ladies on The View are beginning to wise up.

Update: If you want commentary about The Hostess's fanatic leftism when it comes to the election chicanery, Ace of Spades has a hard-hitting take:

They all endorse the Democrat Election Denialism -- they just say that version is justified. When confronted with the fact that Hillary Clinton said that Trump's election was illegitimate -- and that the grim ladies of the View allowed her to say this on their platform without challenge -- Whoopi Goldberg says "Well for her, it was." I don't know if she means "In her case, there really was election fraud" or "In her mind, it was a case of a stolen election, so it's okay to say it." Of course she doesn't allow the "In his heart, it was stolen" defense to Trump. They also claim that antifa violence doesn't count as violence, for some reason. Again, no explanation why it's (D)ifferent. Just shrieked insistence that it is.

His post also has a series of tweets showing the hostesses' commitment to their Big Lie.