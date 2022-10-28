Elon Musk 'flips the bird' to a new level on Twitter -- and the left has a cow

There's nothing like watching the upending of the status quo in real time -- and sure enough, we are seeing it as Elon Musk takes his new Twitter plaything out for a spin, having great fun in the freedom ride.

He changed his Twitter descriptor to "Chief Twit":

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

🎶 let the good times roll 🎶 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

Elon took “flipping the bird” to the next level. 😬😬 — Charles Weber - AKA "THE Jew from Boca" (@CWBOCA) October 28, 2022

There were spendid firings of the arrogant and entitled old guard, all thrown out on their keisters:

NOW: Elon Musk just FIRED Vijaya Gadde, the woman who made the call to suspend Donald Trump permanently. — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) October 28, 2022

Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives https://t.co/ZVTpP4VtD4 — Ferg (@christoferguson) October 28, 2022

And more promises for freedom, including Musk revoking lifetime bans:

I will be digging in more today — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

And what the heck, trolling from world leaders:

Good luck @elonmusk in overcoming political bias and ideological dictatorship on Twitter. And quit 👋 that Starlink in Ukraine business — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) October 28, 2022

Some say this is fake, but it's pretty funny. We all are waiting for what Trump has to say about this:

Now this is real. I saw it on Truth.🤣 pic.twitter.com/D78FFPI4U0 — The Great Nuclear Ultra Orange MAGA Queen JKash 🍊 (@JKash000) October 28, 2022

Memes abounded and soon it was party time:

pic.twitter.com/8WRMkLuDP4 — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) October 28, 2022

pic.twitter.com/aCdgm1fTTF — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) October 26, 2022

Meanwhile, on the left, bitterness and hypocrisy smoldered -- here are a couple of them burning away, alongside right-wing smackdowns:

Should we pretend that Twitter wasn't controlled by billionaire Jack Dorsey and billionaire Parag Agrawhal along with a cadre of multimillionaires like Vijaya Gadde. https://t.co/Dmev0qRQeM — Colin Norwalk (@norballin) October 28, 2022

What you call the “gates of hell” is just people shouting FREEDOM. They’ll settle down. But you won’t. People like you are in heaven only when your critics are being banned, censored and repressed pic.twitter.com/lYX4vpTsrP — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) October 28, 2022

Plus a euro-Karen weighing in with a scold:

You can't make this stuff up.

Musk, of course, knows exactly what he's doing here. By making Twitter fun again, he's bringing life to his new company, new creativity, fresh air, and likely new business. The old prison-guard censors are gone. The irreverence is back with a vengeance. The creativity can flow again. The bad guys are out on their ears.

Musk paid a lot for Twitter, so it all makes sense to make the site new and lively again, just as he's done with so many of his companies. It's also pretty in tune with the times as midterms approach and a shellacking of the failed status quo is imminent. Musk knows nothing if he doesn't understand the Zeitgeist. He does.

Image: Meme, Right to Bear Memes, Grand Old Memes