Don’t underestimate Herschel Walker

The Georgia Senate race is tighter than ever. A new poll conducted by Landmark Communications has Herschel Walker and his radical left-wing opponent, Raphael Warnock tied 46%-46%. The former NFL running back has been on an impressive trajectory in the past few months. A Quinnipiac poll from June had Warnock up double digits. We’re now looking at a whole new ball game (pun intended).

Walker, who admittedly isn’t the smoothest of orators, way outperformed during his debate in Savannah last Friday (which I believe probably moved the needle a tad). While Warnock came off as insincere and swampish, Walker demonstrated authenticity and affability. In fact, I would go as far as to say that Walker kind of embodies the MAGA ethos. He may not have the political prowess of a William Jennings Bryan, but he seems to really love America. We could use a lot more of the latter, don’t you think? Moreover, Walker is likable; a kind of guy you’d grab a beer with (I hate platitudes like that too, but it’s true!)

Some may say that I am focusing too much on image but… image is important! I would vote for the “non-college educated” guy who isn’t an inhabitant of the D.C. blob over the suave calculated insider any day of the week. Warnock is talented, but he is nothing more than a vote for Biden. Walker obviously would have to learn the ropes of the Senate, and that may take a while, but I think he’ll settle in nicely.

