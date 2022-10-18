Dems starting to see trans extremism as a problem at the ballot box

The Democrat party has sold its soul to extremists and is just starting to realize that ordinary Americans are getting scared of the madness the donkeys embrace.

By defining themselves as change agents against “unfairness”, Dems have hitched their political fate to greens, socialists, and especially the LGBTQ++ sexual left. They donate, they throw tantrums, screaming and demonstrating when they don’t get their way, and they have the support of the party’s media wing, on which it relies heavily to keep voters from asking too many questions.

Americans are a tolerant bunch, and they will put up with people they think are crazy just to be polite and sensitive, as long as the crazies don’t come after them or their children. But crazies, when tolerated, have a tendency to push things as far as they can.

In just a few years, seemingly out of nowhere (but actually financed by a sea of Pritzker money), the notion that large numbers of people are trapped in bodies of the wrong sex has become the cause that preoccupies the sexual left and therefore the Democrat party. Activists and some medical professionals insist on preying on children who may express a sense that they are or wish they were the opposite sex and try to hustle them into life-altering surgeries and chemical treatments that make them sterile for life.

Few if any nationally prominent Dems have taken a stand against the mutilation of children not old enough to decide for themselves to buy a car, vote, or join the military. But when Virginia Delegate (state legislator) Elizabeth Guzman proposed legislation that would make it a misdemeanor or even a felony for parents to fail to “affirm” their child’s synthetic sexual identity, alarm bells started to go off.

Guzman is a social worker and she’s planning on reintroducing a bill in Richmond that she said would help protect LGBTQ children from their parents and guardians who are not affirming of their child’s sexual orientation and gender identity. Her bill would expand the state’s definition of child abuse and neglect to include parents who do not affirm their child’s gender identity or sexual orientation. “If the child shares with those mandated reporters, what they are going through, we are talking about not only physical abuse or mental abuse, what the job of that mandated reporter is to inform Child Protective Services (CPS),” Guzman told 7News. “And then that's how everybody gets involved. There's also an investigation in place that is not only from a social worker but there's also a police investigation before we make the decision that there is going to be a CPS charge.” “What could the penalties be if the investigation concludes that a parent is not affirming of their LGBTQ child? What could the consequences be?” 7News Reporter Nick Minock asked Guzman on Thursday. “Well, we first have to complete an investigation,” Guzman answered. “It could be a felony, it could be a misdemeanor, but we know that CPS charge could harm your employment, could harm their education, because nowadays many people do a CPS database search before offering employment.”

Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is in a close race running for re-election to the House in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, which includes suburban Richmond and exurban territory, had campaigned with Guzman even after the legislation was announced:

On October 11, Spanberger, however, was campaigning with Guzman along with Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) in Prince William County, Virginia. (snip) Spanberger, whose seat is vulnerable this cycle, recently accepted the endorsement of Guzman, saying in a July Twitter post, “@guzman4virginia is a tireless leader in the Virginia House of Delegates. I am proud to have Delegate Guzman’s support for my campaign.”

But blowback began.

And Spanberger

…said she does not support Guzman’s bill, telling Breitbart News, “I don’t support this legislation, and it does not have a path forward in the General Assembly. It’s unclear how this proposed legislation intends to actually help transgender children and their families, which is what we should focus on.”

But now, Spanberger apparently fears being called out for her support for Guzman:

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) skipped the debate against her Republican challenger Yesil Vega after joining a lawmaker pushing to jail parents who do not affirm children’s transgender identities. In a statement on Sunday, Vega said that Spanberger suddenly pulled out of the scheduled debate, noting it came right after she took a beating in conservative media for transgender extremism. “The reports of Abigail dropping out of this week’s debate are disappointing,” said Vega. “Our campaign has been nothing but accommodating, literally agreeing to every Spanberger request without objection. Abigail is scared to answer why she supports this extreme anti-parent agenda”

Spanberger joins a host of other Democrats dodging debates as Rajan Laad reports on AT today.

The Democrats have gotten themselves so far out on a limb of extremism, nowhere more so than on transgenderism, that they fear having to defend their positions.

Were the media establishment of this country honest enough to hold them to account for this, they would be doomed in the midterms. They may still be, even with the media playing on the Dems’ team.