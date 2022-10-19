Democrats take ‘fake news’ to new lows

Democrats are expanding their misinformation campaign, devising new avenues to promote a false narrative. In a stunning revelation, The Washington Examiner reported that over the course of the last year, Democrats have launched fake “local media outlets” to swing elections in favor of their candidates. According to the article:

Democrats have launched a number of feigned local news outlets in key swing states as a way to push party-aligned content ahead of the midterm elections, according to reports. At least 51 apparent local news outlets have cropped up in the last year across 10 battleground states under names such as the Milwaukee Metro times or the Mecklenburg Herald, according to Axios. The sites operate by aggregating stories about sports and other local news while mixing in heavily slanted political content propping up Democratic candidates.

They’ve stooped to literal fake news outlets to promote themselves, which some might consider election interference, all while they lecture the public about the threat of Republicans and continue with the January 6 theatrical performance.

WaPo — which seeks to elect Democrats and push the leftist agenda everyday — complains about newspapers who push a partisan agenda. They hilariously act like they are unbiased. Yet, the WaPo and the NYT both won Pulitzers for peddling lies about Russia collusion for years.

How many times does the media have to see the absolute corruption and partisanship of the FBI as they target Trump and other Republicans with fictional crimes, while protecting criminals like Hillary and Biden, before they tell the public the truth instead of pretending that they are apolitical and that no one is above the law?

We recently learned the FBI offered Christopher Steele $1 million to take a fictional dossier and “prove it” true. Even though the FBI knew it was a manufactured document paid for by Hillary and the DNC, they used it to lie to the FISA court as a pretense to spy and entrap. Why aren’t the FBI criminals, like Comey, in jail for committing a massive fraud on the American people? How much money?

How many instances of massive corruption does the media, FBI, and other Democrats need to see to care?

The media has known about the Biden family corruption long before they campaigned for him. Back as 2012, it appears the Biden family was actually colluding with Russian oligarchs:

A real estate company with ties to first son Hunter Biden received more than $100 million from a Russian billionaire for property investments across the US that date back a decade, sources have told The Post. The hefty cash injections into Rosemont Realty came from Elena Baturina — one of Russia’s wealthiest women, the widow of the former mayor of Moscow, and a close ally of Moscow tyrant Vladimir Putin, the sources said. That money went toward the 2012 purchase of seven office buildings in Texas, Colorado, Alabama, New Mexico and Oklahoma, according to deal-related emails….

CNN and MSNBC claim they were justified in burying the Laptop from Hell story because they couldn’t verify it. As the Big Guy would say, ‘malarkey.’ They buried it because they were campaigning for Biden and the leftist agenda. After all, they consistently printed lies about Trump without verification.

How many stories about Warnock’s sordid past are the compliant media willing to bury as they campaign for him? How much coverage would there be if Herschel Walker masqueraded as a charity-driven Christian while operating a slum?

How many times do Fauci and others get media hallpasses to spread misinformation (lies) about Covid before the media stops trotting them out as infallible experts? Just recently, Fauci has attempted to rewrite history, claiming that he never advocated for school closures, and I’m sure there will be no accountability.

We all knew that CNN, MSNBC, and all the other mainstream media outlets were completely agenda-driven, but now even local bureaus can’t be trusted. It’s clear the Democrats and their media cohorts don’t follow any political Rules of Engagement, and every day it’s becoming more of an existential threat to our country’s very survival.

