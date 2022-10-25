Democrats are now hostage to the transgender extremists, and it is going to cost them dearly

The Democrats have let the extreme left take control of their party, though their media wing, AKA the legacy media, does its best to conceal the extent of the party's lurch to the left. Older and wiser heads, like James Carville, warn them of the danger ahead, but even as an electoral repudiation on November 8 looms, fear of the extremists keeps veteran Dems from openly repudiating positions that are very unpopular with voters.

Perhaps the clearest example of this phenomenon is the use of life-altering techniques — surgery and puberty-blockers that permanently sterilize an individual — on minor children who question their personal fit with the stereotypical sex role to which have been born. A huge majority of "78.7 percent of voters believe underage minors should be required to wait until they are adults to legally use puberty blockers and undergo permanent sex-change procedures."

Yet Democrat politicians, well aware of the vindictiveness of the transsexual movement, and fearing loss of the huge campaign contributions of the LGBT lobby, refuse to support the public's preferences.

Yesterday, during the Florida gubernatorial debate, Ron DeSantis pointed out the ridiculousness of his opponent Charlie Crist's opposition to the bans:

DeSantis destroys Crist for supporting gender surgeries for minors:



“If you’re a 15 year old, you can’t get a tattoo in the state of Florida. Yet we’re saying you can get a double mastectomy?” pic.twitter.com/9CRtRnfxo8 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 24, 2022

A couple of days ago, President Biden also fell in line with the extremists, saying that state bans are "wrong."

GOP candidates should take advantage of this box the Dems have put themselves in, and point out that many schools are concealing from parents when their children take the opposite sex role during school hours, with the support of teachers and their unions. Democrats as a danger to their children is a potent campaign theme.

Photo credit: Twitter screen grab.