'Democratic Dames' impersonator has big plans for conservative comedy

After years of belittling and often offensive comedy directed at both President Trump and the conservatives who support him, it's way past time for conservatives to take the lead...especially in an era where the fruit is ripe for the picking.

The legacy of political and cultural comedy, which liberals have coddled as their own, holds that conservatives cannot produce good comedy because they don't have a sense of humor.

Throughout the years, the theme has been the same:

From claiming that conservatives have "cognitive" problems to accusing them of not having the "deep cultural fluency" and "finely honed sense of irony" needed for humor, the conclusions are carefully crafted to conclude again and again that conservatives are just too dumb to "get it."One could counter the same, of course, perhaps citing liberals' penchant for creating comedy based on lies...like the Russia collusion hoax.

The worst part is that comedy does influence people, and liberals have been experts at using it not just in politics, but as a weapon in the culture wars.They've given us sanctimonious lectures via the likes of "Goober the Clown on Abortion" and "A Therapy Session For Homophobic People."

It's time to fight back, and one woman on social media plans to do just that.

The Rachael Maria channel began with Rachel lip-syncing on TikTok. Views were steady until the day she made a Nancy Pelosi costume, wrote a short skit, and suddenly...her channel took off! Viewers couldn't get enough of her hiccupping, hilarious portrayal. After she brought in a Jen Psaki impersonation, she knew she was onto something bigger. (Newsmax did a segment with her titled "Comedian Channels Her Inner Psaki.") Eventually, with the addition of numerous other "characters" like AOC, Kamala Harris, Karine Jean-Pierre, and even a mix of Russell Brand with Joe Biden, she built a fan base of nearly 300k on TikTok and 100k+ on YouTube.

However, she explains, it hasn't been easy building that base:

I started doing political impersonations in early 2020 — right before the election; but some of my content is commentary. I posted a couple of things about election integrity and Covid, and right around the election is when they started coming down hard with censorship. I was kicked out of the creator fund on TikTok ... my views have been capped ever since. The algorithms on Instagram and TikTok that circulate my material (result in) my content not always being shown on the main page ... they stifled the views to limit my exposure.

On Twitter, she had just started her "Democratic Dames" series when she found herself inexplicably banned. On YouTube, she figured she was lucky to even be posting her skits mocking liberals, so she dialed back her opinions on COVID and election integrity. So far, it's worked.She hopes to see these social media platforms restore free speech, but until then, she plans to keep pushing the envelope.

Newsmax host Rob Finnerty told Rachel, "There is a massive appetite for what you do...because you are one of the only one's doing it." He's right. There just aren't women doing political comedy/impersonations like what Rachel's doing, and certainly none who are also adding commentary with Bible verses.

There's a strong Christian thread throughout Rachel's opinion videos, and she says there's good reason:

I'm a believer. I believe our country was founded on Judeo-Christian principles. I believe the Bible is the best manual to live by and that it's the ultimate guide that 21st-century Americans need. That's where we go for answers. We don't go to MSNBC; we go to the word of God to tell us what our identity is. We can't choose our identity, God already did that. Marriage is between a man and a woman, and abortion is murder. All of these things are found in the Bible.

When you talk to her, you find a creative woman bursting with ideas. She's currently putting together a team to produce a half-hour variety show that will include not just comedy skits, but inspirational segments consisting of interviews with "extraordinary people plus Godly inspiration." She has even bigger plans beyond that. If she is successful, she will be a female social media pioneer riding her covered wagon into a world currently steeped in lies and vulgarity.

She concludes:

At the end of the day, I'm passionate about putting content out there that's worthy of the next generation. People deserve to see material that is family friendly and supports American values. We don't see that anymore. Family, truth, integrity...I want to see those come back. The stuff people are seeing right now is very, very distorted. I want to change the landscape.

We can only hope others follow. Good luck, Rachel!

(For an extra laugh, check out Rachel's Halloween video from last year: Democratic Dames Trick-or-Treat. Her new Halloween video is currently racking up views on YouTube Shorts.)

Susan D. Harris can be reached at www.susandharris.com.

Image: The Rachel Maria via YouTube, CC BY 3.0.