Creepy Joe is back, pawing, sniffing, and whispering sweet nothings to girl, this time in California

For a president whose party is facing a shellacking in November, you'd think Joe Biden would be on his best behavior as he flies about the country to campaign.

He isn't.

The latest incident of Biden's inappropriate touching of a teenage girl -- sniffing her hair and whispering sweet nothings -- was at a community college in Irvine, California.

Creepy Joe is at it again



pic.twitter.com/kqtkliLbWZ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 15, 2022

According to the Daily Mail:

President Joe Biden appeared to grab a young girl by her shoulder telling her 'no serious guys till you're 30' while posing for a photograph with the teen and her friends at Irvine Valley College in Irvine, California, on Friday. The president visited the community college to meet with older adults and tout his administration's efforts to reduce inflation and drive down costs. But as the visit came to and end, he stood to pose with some of those who had gathered to hear his remarks. Aside from explaining how he might curb inflation and lower the cost of prescription drugs, the president also dished out dating advice. 'Now, a very important thing I told me daughters and granddaughters - no serious guys until you're 30!' he told a bemused teen. Biden stood to take a photograph with the girl. As he did so, he appeared to sniff the girl's hair before imparting the 'fatherly' relationship advice.

No, he's not her father, he's a creepy old man. Not that that matters, of course, apparently not even fatherhood stops Joe from creeping on young girls, as the Ashley Biden diary with its claims about being forced to shower with Joe as an adolescent attests. Biden has an absolute 'thing' for creeping on fresh-faced and pretty young girls with revolting come-hither comments characteristic of a dirty old man. You don't see Biden making these kinds of gropes or sniffs or sexy small talk with Rep. Katie Porter, a stout, middle-aged woman. It's always the young ones who get the hands and sniffs.

It's utterly inappropriate behavior. And it's amazing that it hasn't stopped now that Biden has been ensconced in the presidency.

Here are some screen shots from the video:

Would you let Creepy Joe around your children? pic.twitter.com/FS9b9i5eCG — Kalen D’Almeida (@fromkalen) October 15, 2022

Three things make what's happening here very strange stuff:

One, as noted earlier, Biden's Democrats are facing a shellacking in November. It would make sense for Biden to be on his best behavior for the next four months, so as to avoid this kind of negative publicity. Apparently he's not deterred at all.

Two, how can Biden not know this? He's supposed controlled by handlers, and seems so in most circumstances, yet his handlers seem to have no influence on him to stop this kind of creepy, pervy, public behavior, which resembles that of an untrained dog who needs a muzzle. More to the point, it offends women voters, and certainly gives fodder to newspapers like the Daily Mail to broadcast the disgustingness far and wide.

Three, his party brands itself as the champion of women. How does sexually harassing a young teenaged female jibe with that disgusting demonstration from him? His is not the anti-sex harassment party, with Joe Biden around, it's the perpetrator of objectifying women. A fish stinks from the head downward, which can only lead any intelligent observer to conclude that that must be their culture.

It's gross stuff, it's not stopping, and the press, of course, never asks questions. The voters know, though, and know that Creepy Joe is just going to keep right on doing what he is doing. In addition to Biden's mental insentience and bodily incontinence, he's unable to control himself on matters of basic human decorum.

What a standard-bearer for the Democrats as they seek to cling to power come November.

Image: Twitter screen shot