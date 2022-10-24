Can Republican candidates win despite Colorado’s media?

This year, it’s been an uphill battle for Republican candidates to be heard in Colorado; the mainstream media have not been covering them day to day.

A couple of media outlets have put on debates. However, the moderators of the debates have not been impartial arbiters.

One egregious example of a media outlet’s behavior can be found in how a Denver television station handled a recent debate.

Left-leaning outlet 9News put on a debate between state Senator Brittany Petterson and Veteran Erik Aadland, who are running for Congress in CD7, a new district. The moderators for the debate were Marshall Zellinger and Kyle Clark. I have seen both in action on 9News and I’m pretty sure they’re not conservative;.

The first questionable thing about the debate, which was held on October 22, 2022, was the way 9News introduced the candidates. After explaining the new district Aadland or Petterson will represent, Kyle Clark said in a voiceover, “Democratic State Senator Brittany Petterson has focused on support for working families, mental health care and substance abuse issues. Republican candidate Erik Aadland is an Army combat veteran who went on to work in the oil and gas industry.”

If the moderators had read Aadland’s biography on his website they might have added, “After leaving his company in 2020, Erik finished his master’s degree from Pacifica Graduate Institute in Depth Psychology, seeking to become a counselor to veterans and those who have experienced trauma.”

Perhaps they would have been more specific about his military service too. His bio describes how he served “with combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, during which he received two Bronze Stars (one for valor).”

How embarrassing for the two journalists at 9News that they missed those details. But that’s okay, Aadland gave his bio himself in his closing remarks.

The 9News reporters tried to give different questions to Petterson and Aadland on government spending and inflation. A softball was teed up to Petterson so that she could talk positively about the “Inflation Reduction Act” and other issues.

The question to Aadland by Zellinger was focused on military spending. “Half of all Congress’s discretional spending is spent with the military. That’s where Congress gets to choose how to spend. Half of it with the military. A quarter trillion dollars. How much are you reducing with the military and where?”

In spite of the question, which seemed to imply that he could only talk about the military, Aadland smartly took back control and answered the question Petterson was given on the Inflation Reduction Act first. “Well, can I first address the “Inflation Reduction Act”? Because it does not address inflation whatsoever; in fact, the number one contributing factor to inflation is government spending. We spend outside our cash flow, spend outside our tax revenue, we create a deficit that must be supplemented by printing more money. Well, that becomes a hidden tax on the American People as we inflate the money supply, and every dollar gets devalued. In fact, Colorado is leading the nation in inflation, and it’s absolutely absurd. We must address government spending to get a rein on inflation.”

Zellinger hopped in quickly. “Now let’s talk about the military.”

The most egregious moment in the debate was when Clark began a question with an editorial comment inserted in the question, one that was meant to trap Aadland. “Mr. Aadland you have falsely claimed that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.” 9News showed footage of Aadland saying that the election was rigged. Then Clark said, “That claim that the election is rigged is false, and it’s also dangerous.” He went on with more opinions that he said were facts.

Aadland responded well and honestly. To Clark he said, “Your rhetoric makes it very hard for us to have a dialogue that comes to a solution that makes elections secure.”

Clark stated that opinions about whether the 2020 election was rigged or not are facts. Good try.

Whatever voters decide on November 8, they have already determined that mainstream media are not to be trusted with our country’s future, and with good reason.

C.S. Boddie writes for Meadowlark Press, LLC.

Image: Erik Aadland