Biden gets to meet the transgender ‘girl’ of his dreams

Americans are struggling with a disastrous economy, rising crime, and the legitimate threat of nuclear war. Biden, though, is focusing on the important things, chief of which is advancing the so-called “transgender” agenda in America. To that end, the White House invited Dylan Mulvaney, whose persona is that of a little girl, to meet with Biden, who likes little girls.

If the name Dylan Mulvaney sounds familiar to you, it's because he is the anorexic young man who claims that he has magically become a girl and, in that persona, has done a series of hugely successful videos (almost a billion views) showing him living out his girlhood dreams. As someone who is now a woman and once was a girl, his videos are every bit as offensive as seeing a white person dance around in blackface while claiming to represent the true African American experience in America. The fact that they’re apparently meant to have a comic edge doesn’t make it better (see, again, the blackface analogy).

For me, there’s always a creepy pedophile vibe about Mulvaney. He’s not a drag queen who grotesquely mimics real women. Instead, his obsession is little girls. If I had to guess, he thinks he’s a 10-year-old girl. As we’ve seen with Biden, nothing good follows when a grown man is obsessed with little girls.

Most recently, Ulta Beauty, a multibillion-dollar cosmetics chain thought it would be a good move to advertise its products by having two men, one of whom boasts manly facial hair, discuss what makes them beautiful as women:

Trans 👏 Girls 👏 Can 👏 Do 👏It 👏 All! Tune into the latest episode of The Beauty Of... where host @DavidLopezzz sits down with guest Dylan Mulvaney to chat all things girlhood 💝 Watch now: https://t.co/tCRfEryYkZ pic.twitter.com/uaXJqEBQI9 — Ulta Beauty (@ultabeauty) October 13, 2022

Actual women were not amused.

At the White House, though, someone recognized a magical moment: Put together in a single room a mentally ill man who thinks he’s a little girl and a demented old man who has a thing for little girls. So far, there is no video of the actual meeting, but Mulvaney did put together a video of his excitement before the meeting and his rapturous response after the meeting:

The White House invited Dylan Mulvaney- the transgender activist who went viral for documenting “days of girlhood” pic.twitter.com/5fJMUdVR8i — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 21, 2022

Ultimately, this meeting is meaningless. As I noted at the head of this post, the country is going to hell in a handbasket under Biden’s aegis, and he has no intention of fixing things. The current national collapse is what his handlers want. How much better, then, to have Biden pander to the LGBTQ-plus crowd while giving the old man the little thrill of dealing with a young girl who just happens to be above the age of consent?

As for me, I have my own take on the endless whine that “trans rights are human rights.” In my version, “trans rights are unicorn rights” because both “transgender” people and unicorns are complete fantasies.

