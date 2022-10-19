Biden claims credit for changes allowing the ‘right … to marry couples in the privacy of their bedroom’

The confused old man who was foisted on voters with the help of a compliant media covering up his family’s corruption and his inability to campaign is getting more and more incoherent. At precisely the moment when nuclear holocaust is closer than it has been in six decades, the United States is led by a man who lapses into unintelligibility, now on a daily basis. And, he is backed up by a foreign policy team of mediocrities and retreads.

Watch and fear for the safety of our nation:

Joe Biden: "The right that I pushed hard and I finally got changed to marry couples in the privacy of their bedroom." pic.twitter.com/rQUxvzLglg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 18, 2022

Photo credit: Twitter screengrab