October 19, 2022

Biden claims credit for changes allowing the ‘right … to marry couples in the privacy of their bedroom’

By Thomas Lifson

The confused old man who was foisted on voters with the help of a compliant media covering up his family’s corruption and his inability to campaign is getting more and more incoherent. At precisely the moment when nuclear holocaust is closer than it has been in six decades, the United States is led by a man who lapses into unintelligibility, now on a daily basis. And, he is backed up by a foreign policy team of mediocrities and retreads.

Watch and fear for the safety of our nation:

 

Photo credit: Twitter screengrab

