Biden administration cooks up a new message for voters upset about soaring prices at the pump

Joe Biden has made a hash of prices at the pump and has no one to blame but himself.

That hasn't stopped him from trying, though, and now with midterms on, he's run out of scapegoats and has come up with a 'look! squirrel' message to voters.

According to the Washington Examiner:

A senior Democratic official predicted that, at this point in the year, voters would be able to look at the strength of the labor market and legislative wins brokered by the administration as evidence the country "is moving in the right direction" but similarly worried about GOP ads "flooding the space" on gas.

That's right: Voters are supposed to cheer up from their high gas prices at the pump because of the great job Biden is doing on the economy, and content themselves with Biden's 'legislative wins.'

Sound like a winner for voters come election day?

Don't bet on it.

Fact is, Biden's legislative wins are big inflation producers -- huge federal spending programs that force the Federal Reserve to print money, stoking the inflation maw the way Athenian youths and maidens were fed to the Minotaur. The latest was the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which was a combo-plate of IRS auditing agents to target small business, and a revamped green new deal. The others were similar pork byproducts to connected cronies.

Sound like a decent consolation prize for all those high prices at the pump?

That's the plan to cheer voters up enough to vote for Democrats in the coming midterms. Imagine what the rollout will look like.

They must think voters are stupid.

Image: Monica Showalter