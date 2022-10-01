Anthony Fauci found his cash cow in COVID

Dr. Anthony Fauci is rolling in the dough.

According to nonprofit financial watchdog OpenTheBooks, the White House advisor on COVID and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the U.S. National Institutes of Health, saw his personal wealth soar 70% from $7.5 million to $12.6 million, almost doubling his portfolio, during the COVID pandemic. Pandemics can be profitable for the guy shutting down the economy and telling kids to wear two masks and goggles while laughing about it behind closed doors.

Fox News host Jesse Watters called Fauci 'The Wolf of Washington' based on his amazing investment acumen:

Dr. Fauci is the new Wolf of Washington out performing Nancy Pelosi on the stock market. pic.twitter.com/MigW1ATjc4 — The Dirty Truth (Josh) (@AKA_RealDirty) October 1, 2022

According to the New York Post:

The couple’s wealth boost was due in part to major salary increases, cash awards and royalties, according to the report. “Fauci’s soaring net worth was based on career-end salary spiking, lucrative cash prizes awarded by non-profit organizations around the world and an ever-larger investment portfolio,” [OpenTheBooks CEO Adam] Andrzejewski said. “He is the top-paid federal employee, his first-year golden parachute retirement pension is the largest in federal history, and he’s accepting $1 million prizes from foreign non-profits,” he added.

The cash happened as Fauci and his bureaucrats were shutting down schools, businesses, parks, travel, and all the other increments on basic civilized living, and forcing people into masks and vaccines, whether they wanted them or not.

Kids lost out on critical learning, socialization, and speech development skills.

Tiny businesses were simply shut down with only connected political cronies getting federal shutdown aid. Billions in federal aid for COVID relief were squandered, misappropriated or stolen. Inflation is the final hangover for the citizens as inflation is a monetary phenomenon brought on by the Fed printing up cash for federal spending.

Critics were silenced or demonized, and those who had solutions to the pandemic, such as Dr. Simone Gold, a medical doctor who loudly advocated for hydroxychloroquine, were demonized, as were even bigger medical heavyweights such as Dr. Scott Atlas of Stanford University, Dr. Robert Malone who was an inventor of the mRNA vaccine, and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, who was co-author of the Great Barrington declaration, which was a bona fide science-based declaration signed by at least 500 medical and scientific professionals warning about the damaging effects of Fauci's COVID policies. Even the small-fry doctor who literally saved a nursing home full of elderly patients in Texas, Dr, Robin Anderson, was demonized by NPR as a practitioner of bad medicine. Truth is, he was a hero.

Politicians, such as Sen. Rand Paul, who has a medical degree, were also demonized, persecuted, and silenced, with a lot of suspiciously timed physical assaults.

Other truth tellers were censored on social media, such as the huge media outlet, the New York Post, and former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson, whose medical knowledge is extensive. An ugly era of censorship was introduced, and yes, the Fauci-ites, it turns out, were behind it.

Now we learn that the little toad has gotten rich off all the havoc he's wrought on others in order to make his pile. Were any of his pronuncimentos honest? Or were they all motivated by his bankbook? It's a legitimate question and cries out for an answer given that there are at least a few laws on the books about conflict of interest.

In light of what we know about how he's reaped cash bigtime, it lays down a critical case for Congress to initiate far tougher stock investment reform, far tougher laws on cash handouts from sleazy nonprofits, far tougher royalties reform, and other financial conflicts of interest from those who would purport to be public servants while handing out utterly vile advice on how to shut down the economy, kill off all the old people in nursing homes, and stunt the development of kids. Guys like Fauci need to be held accountable and must not be allowed to profit while politicking in office.

Image: Official photo, via Wikimedia Commons, edited with FotoSketcher.