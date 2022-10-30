Amnesia overcomes at least 5 staffers at the New York Times

In covering the awful attack on Paul Pelosi is his own San Francisco mansion (the one with the $30,000 refrigerator/freezer full of ultra-expensive ice cream), the four writers of Pelosi’s Husband Is Gravely Injured in Hammer Attack by an Intruder and at least one editor who worked on experienced severe amnesia.

Check out the obligatory tut-tutting over the rise in political violence:

The assault came as threats and violence against political figures have surged in America, especially after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, which brought the Democratic speaker, other lawmakers and the Republican vice president within feet of rioters threatening their lives. In the five years since Mr. Trump was elected in 2016, the number of recorded threats against members of Congress increased more than tenfold, to 9,625 in 2021, according to the Capitol Police. Many lawmakers say they live with a sense of dread after experiencing their own horror stories, such as the time someone smashed a window at a politician’s home or when an angry man showed up with a gun.

Not a word about Lee Zeldin, whose home not too far from the NYT HQ, experienced a drive-by shooting weeks ago, and who was attacked by a knife-wielding opponent while campaigning in New York State earlier this year.

Not a word about the attack on Rand Paul that broke ribs and injured his lung.

Not a word about the attack on the House GOP softball team, an attempted mass assassination that gravely injured minority whip Steve Scalise.

This is called “lying by omission.”

