A worthwhile political podcast

Political podcasts, at least in my experience, are often unhumorous and dry. Listening to overly analytical takes from uncharismatic partisans for upwards of an hour can be tedious and sleep-inducing. Ideally, a good political podcast should be both insightful and entertaining. If you happen to be searching for a podcast of this caliber, look no further than the Nonzero podcast (formerly known as Bloggingheads.tv) starring the playfully sarcastic Robert Wright and the affable, and often facetious, Mickey Kaus. The two have a comedic chemistry that is just a pleasure to listen to.

Kaus opens up every podcast with a painfully corny and often dad-joke-ridden bit, usually involving props. This almost always elicits a sort of “facepalm” reaction from Wright. Though Mickey’s quirky opening sketches are quite cringeworthy, there is something authentically hilarious about them. Even Wright, who is quite good at maintaining a flat and stoic facade, can be seen cracking a smile. Mickey, though, is not the only one with comedic chops. Bob often pokes fun at Mickey, who is a Democrat and two-time Trump voter, for his unusual takes (Mickey, for example, recently suggested that Herschel Walker and John Fetterman should debate each other).

Apart from the dynamic duo’s wholesome (though not always) humor, they offer prescient political takes that you won’t hear anywhere else. This, I would argue, is due to their aversion to dogmatic allegiance to partisan politics. Though Bob is obviously liberal, he is highly critical of Biden and the Democratic establishment. His commentary about the Russia-Ukraine war, which certainly bucks Democrat talking points, is especially good. Mickey is perhaps even more interesting. While Mickey is a Democrat, he seems to only get more conservative with age. He is highly hawkish on immigration, often sounding paranoid, and rightly so, about the prospect of an amnesty bill. Additionally, he is outspoken in his opposition to a child tax credit that doesn’t include a work requirement. Bob often makes lighthearted jokes about Mickey’s worry-wart disposition.

It’s hard for me to properly convey how much I love this podcast. Bob and Mickey just make my mornings so much more pleasurable! If you are tired of listening to the same old NPR-style podcasts, go ahead and give 'em a try!

