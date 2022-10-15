A very Joe-Biden Thanksgiving for inflation-hit Americans

Thanksgiving is probably the most beloved, and uniquely American, of all holidays.

Which is why what the Biden administration has done to it is so disturbing:

A large slice of Americans can't afford it and aren't celebrating it.

According to Breitbart News:

One in five Americans are unsure if they will be able to cover the costs of Thanksgiving this year, and one in four plan to skip it to save money, a recent Personal Capital survey found. The state of economic affairs in President Joe Biden’s America is affecting Americans’ holiday plans. According to the survey, one quarter of Americans are planning to skip Thanksgiving this year to save money, and one in five “doubted they would have enough money to cover the costs of Thanksgiving this year.” More specifically, one-third expect their 2022 Thanksgiving dinner to be “smaller,” and 45 percent, overall, said they are “finically stressed” by Thanksgiving. Further, Americans plan to take action to cut the cost of the celebration. Thirty-six percent plan to use coupons, 32 percent plan to compare prices, 28 percent will skip traveling, and another 28 percent plan to buy a smaller turkey.

This is a sad state of affairs. That's a lot of people, and we've never seen figures like this before. Of course, Americans can always be thankful for what they have, even if what they have is meager. But in a country as supposedly rich and grand as ours, that people can no longer afford their own national holiday is another reason for feeling like a stranger in one's own country. It's very sad that the Bidenflation hitting the country has come down to whether one can have a feasty traditional meal or not. In addition to food prices being up, so are airline travel and fuel prices, so big family gatherings are going to be small atomized gatherings. Maybe families can console themselves with Zoom.

The Washington Examiner looks at just how much more it's going to cost consumers, and how hard it is to find items:

While inflation has hit all types of food — grocery prices rose 13% over the past year, according to the consumer price index — some products are also being hit with the double whammy of being in short supply. Shoppers may be in for an unwelcome surprise as they prepare their holiday spreads.

Turkey in particular is being hit by higher prices and supply chain shortages.

Because of the diminished supply, prices for turkeys have exploded. Frozen, Grade A whole young hen, 8-16 pounds, registered at $1.72 per pound early last month, representing a 20% increase from the same time last year when the price was $1.44 per pound. Fresh boneless, skinless tom turkey breasts broke a record of $6.70 per pound in the middle of last month, more than double what it was that same time last year.

Seems Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg hasn't quite figured out how to solve the problem after all these months. He's not up to it, but we can probably rest assured, he'll have a nice turkey with his husband and twins.

In addition, NBC News, citing Bureau of Labor Statistics data, notes that milk is up 15.2%, bread is up 14.7%, rice is up 13.6%, meats, poultry, fish and eggs are up 9.0%, and fresh fruits are up 8.2%. Happy Thanksgiving from Joe Biden, whose solution to this particular inflation, is to have the Federal Reserve print up more money so he can spend it on government programs. That's where inflation comes from.

The saddest thing about this missing thanksgiving for many is that food purchases are usually the last to be cut in a much-strapped household budget. Entertainment, travel, subscriptions, clothing, shoes, sports participation, new eyeglasses, new braces for the kids' teeth, new cars, medical care, hobbies, electrical use, and other items are usually the first to go. Food (and housing and utilities) go last.

We already know that Americans are so strapped by Biden's inflation that they are starting to use credit cards for food purchases. Bidenflation at its current 8.2% annual rate is costing the average American about $6,000 a year, and wages are not keeping up.

If Americans are so choked by inflation that they can't afford food for a holiday, it means the stress on households from this is reaching its breaking point.

We continue to have an ignorant president who has no idea where inflation comes from, and whose "solutions" amount to pouring gasoline on a raging fire. It makes the case that it's time to get that guy out of office as soon as possible, given the damage now seen in every household in America. A Biden thanksgiving is a bleak thanksgiving and can only be made into a real thanksgiving when Biden can no longer harm the economy.

Image: Tim Sackton, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0