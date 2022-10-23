A Beto campaign staffer has big promises for so-called ‘transgender’ kids

The current Republican administration in Texas is hostile to the leftist efforts to turn children into Frankenstein’s monsters under the umbrella term of “transgenderism.” It’s interpreted its laws to prevent parents from using hormones or surgery to alter their children’s bodies and has ordered Family and Protective Services to investigate parents who want to squeeze their children’s bodies into some sort of weird simulation of being the opposite of their biological sex. According to one staffer working on Beto O’Rourke’s campaign, though, if O’Rourke becomes governor, that’s going to change.

Texas has been at the forefront of protecting its children from the gender maniacs. In Texas, according to the state Attorney General’s official interpretation of state law, it is illegal to subject children to sterilizing hormones and other drugs, as well as any surgeries that mutilate children’s sexual characteristics.

Additionally, in 2021, it passed a law requiring that public school children may compete in competitive school sports only in accordance with their biological gender. Had that law been in place in North Carolina, a high school player would not have sustained a severe concussion when a fake girl (i.e., a boy) on the opposite team sent a ball her way that was estimated to have been traveling at about 70 MPH.

Image: Beto O’Rourke campaigning for governor. Twitter screen grab.

Another step Texas has taken to protect minors is through its Department of Family and Protective Services. In August 2021, the Attorney General confirmed that, under existing Texas law, “sex change” procedures are child abuse. Based upon this finding, in a February letter, Governor Abbott ordered that the agency “conduct a prompt and thorough investigation of any reported instances of these abusive procedures in the State of Texas.”

These Texas laws are consistent with parent preferences on both sides of the political aisle. In a recent poll, almost 80% of voters, including 53% of Democrat voters, said that children should not receive puberty blockers and “sex change” procedures.

Beto O’Rourke—or at least, an O’Rourke campaign staffer purporting to speak on his behalf—plans to change all that. Although it’s a couple of weeks old, Libs of TikTok just caught up with a Twitter thread from Alex Rosen, one of the people actively fighting back against the movement to destroy children’s minds and bodies.

When Rosen received a call from a Beto staff, he pretended to be the uncle of a 10-year-old boy whose parents failed or were unwilling to recognize that the child was really a girl. After the campaign worker expressed sympathy for the child’s plight, Rosen went in for the kill. He claimed that he wanted to know whether Beto, if he becomes governor, would protect Rosen if he were to take this imaginary 10-year-old child out-of-state for what the left now calls “gender-affirming care.”

If the Beto campaign worker were a normal person, she would have asked, “Are you out of your ever-lovin’ mind? First, as an uncle, you should never be able to undermine the parents’ rights. Second, leave that child alone!” But this is a Beto volunteer, so she had a different response. She assured Rosen that, if Beto is governor, he won’t have any problem smuggling his nephew out of state of sex change procedures (presumably to California, which now promises to mutilate the bodies of any children who make it across the California border).

She then proceeds to assure me that I will be free of any trouble transitioning my 10 year old family members if beto gets in. Is that a promise you can make, @BetoORourke? Or are we just telling people anything for a vote at this point? 😆 (2/2) pic.twitter.com/MRrzX8Lexg — Alex Rosen (@iFightForKids) September 30, 2022

Admittedly, this was a campaign worker, not Beto himself, saying those words. Nevertheless, he is attracting people who believe this is acceptable. This may be because Beto, rather than considering it to be child abuse to “trans” kids (i.e., mutilate their bodies), has expressly attacked Abbott’s efforts to protect children as a thuggish form of abuse. Beto has also been seen proudly wearing a “don’t mess with trans kids” shirt. While he’s been carefully dancing around the issue of mutilating children’s bodies, it seems that at least one campaign worker is very sure about what he really means.