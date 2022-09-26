Why wouldn't crime and the economy be # 1 with voters?

According to a new poll, a lot of folks out there are really worried about crime and the economy.. This is the poll via Fox News:

Crime has surpassed abortion among concerns for Americans, who also said they trust Republicans more than Democrats to handle it, giving them the highest lead on the issue in more than 30 years, according to a recent ABC/WaPo poll released Sunday. According to the survey produced for ABC News by Langer Research Associates in New York City, the economy (89%), education (77%) and inflation (76%) topped out the issues voters consider "highly important" as midterms loom, but those issues were followed closely by crime at 69%, which beat out abortion at 62%. Immigration and climate change brought up the rear at 61% and 50%, respectively.

So the midterms won't be about abortion after all? I guess not -- and it's not a shock. Crime is about walking down the street. The economy is about your standard of living. Inflation is about your wallet. Education is about your kids. Abortion is a choice and does not impact the price of anything.

My only question about 2022 is whether African Americans will finally get fed up with their Democrat leaders. Let's face it, the worst place for an African American to live is a city run by the Democrats, from crime to lousy public schools. Will they finally say enough and give the GOP a chance? I don't know but it would be a much needed change if they decided to make a statement.

