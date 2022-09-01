Why would we trust the media, 'experts,' bureaucrats, and other Democrats when they so willingly spread misinformation?

Here are some examples of misinformation used to infect the U.S. with a leftist agenda:

In 2016, Hillary and the DNC couldn't figure out how to beat Trump based on her record and the Democrats' radical leftist policies. Therefore, they decided to pay a foreign national millions of dollars to create a fictitious dossier to destroy Trump. Then they committed fraud by lying to the Federal Election Commission that the money was for legal fees.

The media and other Democrats never cared about all the laws Hillary broke, nor the massive amounts of kickbacks paid to her family and foundation. They wanted to defeat Trump and have a Democrat president. Criminal activity was irrelevant. The Clintons have always been above the law.

4 experts make the case that the Clinton Foundation's fundraising was troubling

"The idea that you have foreign governments ... heavily involved in financing an institution that's this tied to the secretary of state's family — well, that appears to be something new." During and before the four years Hillary Clinton was secretary of state, the Clinton Foundation run by her husband took tens of millions of dollars from foreign governments and corporations. Many of these donors had a lot riding on Clinton's decisions. Saudi Arabia gave the foundation up to $25 million, and Clinton signed off on a controversial $29 billion sale of fighter jets to the country. Oil companies gave the foundation around $3 million, and Clinton approved a lucrative gas pipeline in the Canadian tar sands they'd long sought.

The fictitious dossier was peddled through the complicit media and the politicized, corrupt Justice Department in their efforts to destroy Trump and his associates. Some corrupt bureaucrats at the FBI then used the garbage dossier when they lied to the FISA court to get permission to illegally spy on people surrounding Trump.

For years, this fictional Russian collusion story was used to destroy Trump with endless investigations. The Mueller committee and investigation were essentially Hillary-supporters in search of a crime. Adam Schiff and others repeatedly went on TV to claim that the evidence was there. They continually lied. There never was evidence. Yet the compliant media continue to call them out in search of a crime. Facts don't matter.

The media and other Democrats repeatedly claim they want unity for the country, yet their actions and words show that is a lie.

The "hands up, don't shoot" fictional narrative was used to gin up racial hate and division, especially against cops. Many people in the media, along with Biden and others continually lied about what Trump said in Charlottesville, claiming he called Nazis "fine people," to gin up racial hate and division. Trump repeatedly denounces white supremacists, but the truth didn't matter.

The media sought to destroy white Christian boys as racists for the crime of wearing MAGA hats to gin up racial hate and division.

Trump was decried as a racist for wanting to enforce immigration laws that Congress had passed.

Photos of kids in cages from the Obama-Biden administration were shown, and Trump was blamed to gin up hate and division.

AP FACT CHECK: 2014 photo wrongly used to hit Trump policies

"This is happening right now, and the only debate that matters is how we force our government to get these kids back to their families as fast as humanly possible." —Jon Favreau, who was speechwriter for President Barack Obama, referring Sunday to the same photos THE FACTS: The photos, taken by The Associated Press, were from 2014, during the Obama administration, but were presented by liberal activists as if they showed the effects of Trump's immigration policy now. Villaraigosa, Favreau and some others deleted their tweets when the mistake was pointed out.

There were all sorts of protests at the border during the Trump years. Entertainers were there along with reporters and other Democrats to complain about the inhumane treatment of children.

The protests stopped as soon Biden took office and opened the border. It shows that the protests were insincere and purely political. No one seems to care about the human-smuggling, deaths, guns, drugs, or rapes. They are rarely mentioned by the media.

Sanctuary cities and states are supposed to be so compassionate, yet when a few busloads of illegals show up in Washington, D.C. and New York, their liberal mayors whine like little children that they need help.

Children are taught that the U.S. has been a racist country since its founding and that Whites are racists and privileged and other races are oppressed. This is clearly meant to divide us.

The media and other Democrats falsely claim that requiring a photo ID to vote is racist, and Biden claims that any election integrity law is similar to Jim Crow laws.

It is pure misinformation to claim that Democrats are trying to unite the country. Calling Trump-supporters deplorables and semi-fascists is not uniting.

In 2017, the supposed experts at the non-partisan CBO predicted that Trump's tax rate cuts would cost over $1.5 trillion. Instead, revenues went up rapidly after the tax rate cuts, just as they did after Reagan's and Bush's tax rate cuts. Shouldn't experts learn from history?

How do experts routinely significantly underestimate the cost of entitlements and fail to recognize the stimulating effect of tax rate cuts unless they have bias?

Many in the media, Biden, and other Democrats continue to lie that Trump's tax rate cuts have cost trillions to justify their massive giveaway programs.

We also continue to hear the talking points that the rich don't pay their fair share.

In 2019, the top 1% paid 38% of income taxes despite earning 20% of income. Double their share of income is not enough for Democrats. It is never enough

The top 5% pay 59.4% of taxes, while their share of income is 35.9%. Isn't that enough?

Here is a truthful headline we will never see because it doesn't fit the leftist agenda: "Top 1% of taxpayers pay almost twice the amount of taxes as their share of income."